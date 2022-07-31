ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

1 dead in stabbing on Washington Street in Denver

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 5 days ago

1 dead in stabbing on Washington Street in Denver 00:15

A deadly stabbing was being investigated as a homicide by Denver Police Department on Saturday.

According to Denver Police Department, officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the 4800 block of N Washington Street. After the initial response, DPD confirmed on person died in the stabbing. DPD originally tweeted about the response just before 3:15 p.m.

This was in the area of the intersection with W 48th Ave and Washington.

Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Carrie Lynn Colorado
4d ago

I'm sure it will take way too long for anyone to be arrested. even when you have names and addresses of people it takes way too long. these cops are a joke! I was a strong advocate for police. but they literally can't and won't do their jobs under democratic reign. my heart goes out to the family of the victim. I hope they can find some peace eventually.

Westword

Denver Neighborhoods With the Most Murders in 2022 So Far

Late on July 31, a deadly shooting on westbound Interstate 70 near the Northfield/Quebec exit — one of six shootings or stabbings in the city over the weekend — raised the city's murder count through the end of July 2022 to 55, the highest total through the first seven months of the year in at least a decade.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

East Colfax Corridor community awaits police action plan

After an initial meeting with the East Colfax Corridor community on July 27, the Denver Police Department and safety officials said they would follow up with residents at 1313 Xenia Street on Wednesday morning. They promised to be back in one week, at the same time, in the same place with an action plan to fight crime.Neighbors continue to grieve and plea for help, following the murder of Ma Kaing on July 15. She was hit by a stray bullet, believed to have been fired from a park across the street."Things got to change," one resident said at the July 27 meeting."It feels like we are witnessing and hearing gun battles on a daily basis," said another.Ma Kaing's son John also shared his gut-wrenching story at the meeting. "This issue has been going on for ages. My mother's death was the last straw. Kids are scared, parents are scared, mothers are scared. As I was holding my mother's body, I saw her last breath, everything. As I yelled for my mother not to die, she was going to die."His words evoked an emotional response from DPD, saying they have to do better.Wednesday's meeting begins at 11 a.m.     
DENVER, CO
