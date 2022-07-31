Forest Service addresses increased staffing due to storms as well as flash flood potential

Lake level is 4480.96, just fractionally higher than last year on the same date. After a week of warm weather water temperature is at 75 degrees. Thunderstorms continue in the forecast and there were storms today, Aug. 1. Saturday evening, July 30, the peninsula received eight tenths of an inch of rain while other areas of the lake received no precipitation. The rain was welcomed by most, except the more than 500 people who attended the Almanor Fishing Association annual picnic. According to Jim and Toni Pleau, “This is the first time in the 29-year history of the event that we saw rain.” The event went on and was a successful fundraiser in spite of the weather.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO