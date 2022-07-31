ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kendrick Nunn gets 100% real on what Lakers fans should expect from him this season

By Paolo Songco
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line

It was announced on Sunday that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan had just agreed to a new deal with Nike. In the report, NBA insider Shams Charania noted that DeRozan will now become the new face of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s iconic sneaker line. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, has now completely refuted this […] The post ‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala’s potential retirement draws strong take from Steve Kerr

The Golden State Warriors have guaranteed money committed to 13 players for 2022-23 after officially signing veteran free agent JaMychal Green and second-round pick Ryan Rollins. They’ll enter training camp in late September with one open roster spot, either signing the winner of an open camp competition on the cheap or keeping it vacant all season for luxury-tax savings.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

‘It’s easier that way’: Lakers icon Shaq gets brutally honest on Kevin Durant’s desire to get traded from Nets

Kevin Durant is now reportedly set to sit down with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai as his trade saga drags on. He’s already indicated that he wants out, but at this point, Brooklyn’s insane trade demands are making things very difficult for both KD and rival teams that might be interested in the former league […] The post ‘It’s easier that way’: Lakers icon Shaq gets brutally honest on Kevin Durant’s desire to get traded from Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘They’ve made a huge mistake’: Stephen A Smith rips NFL over Deshaun Watson suspension

Stephen A Smith broke his First Take hiatus on Monday for a very compelling reason. Apparently, the renowned ESPN broadcaster could not stand back and watch everything surrounding Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson and his recently-issued six-game suspension unfold without giving his two cents worth. Stephen A said he was going to be out until mid-August, but he just had to break his own word for this.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Joey Gallo trade to Dodgers draws hilarious reactions from Yankees fans

The New York Yankees agreed to deal struggling outfielder Joey Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday. Gallo had a brutal tenure with the Yankees, posting a .159 batting average and .660 OPS in 140 career games with the Yankees. As such, no one was happier to see him go than New York fans. Yankees fans took to Twitter after the news of the Gallo trade. Needless to say, there were some hilarious reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys

Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Lebron James
ClutchPoints

Robbie Grossman’s immediate reaction after trade to Braves

New Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman immediately met with reporters following the Detroit Tigers loss on Monday night. But the loss was the last thing on anyone’s mind. The Tigers traded Grossman to the Braves following the game in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Kris Anglin. The 32-year-old is a free agent at season’s end. […] The post Robbie Grossman’s immediate reaction after trade to Braves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto

The St. Louis Cardinals were firmly entrenched in the Juan Soto sweepstakes alongside the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the Padres ultimately pulled away and made an offer that the Washington Nationals could not refuse. But the Cardinals are still looking to add despite missing out on Soto. According to St. Louis […] The post Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Sports#The Los Angeles Lakers#Lrb H#Lakers Nation#Spectrum Sportsnet
ClutchPoints

Tony Finau delivers strong message after PGA Tour win at Rocket Mortgage Classic

While Tony Finau has yet to get a major PGA Tour title, he just made it easier for fans to root for him after his win at Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday. Speaking to reporters after the victory that saw him dominate his second event in two weeks, Finau shared a rather inspiring statement on his journey so far. Prior to the 3M Open and the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Finau took six years before he can win two events. He has now tied that in just a short amount of time, but it’s not because of luck or solely due to his hard work. Instead, it’s that never-say-die attitude that has transformed him into an elite winner.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons

Tyrann Mathieu is back with the New Orleans Saints after missing the first portion of training camp, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Mathieu did not attend the first week of training camp due to personal reasons. It was unclear how much time he would end up missing. However, Mathieu is officially back with the team. […] The post Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
ClutchPoints

Raisel Iglesias: Grading the Braves’ MLB trade deadline deal for Angels closer

The MLB trade deadline was enforced yesterday afternoon at 6 PM EST. While that’s when the deadline rolls around, there are still some deals that will get pushed through in the moments after, as it takes the league awhile to process the frenzy of deals that get made. The last trade of the 2022 MLB […] The post Raisel Iglesias: Grading the Braves’ MLB trade deadline deal for Angels closer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make Atlanta Braves World Series favorites

They may be overlooked when considering the World Series favorites, but the Atlanta Braves are still a strong contender. Atlanta currently has a record of 62-41 and sits 3.5 games back in the NL East. Even if they are unable to catch the Mets for first place they are in a prime position to secure […] The post 1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make Atlanta Braves World Series favorites appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
185K+
Followers
103K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy