Kendrick Nunn gets 100% real on what Lakers fans should expect from him this season

‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line
It was announced on Sunday that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan had just agreed to a new deal with Nike. In the report, NBA insider Shams Charania noted that DeRozan will now become the new face of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s iconic sneaker line. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, has now completely refuted this […] The post ‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andre Iguodala’s potential retirement draws strong take from Steve Kerr
The Golden State Warriors have guaranteed money committed to 13 players for 2022-23 after officially signing veteran free agent JaMychal Green and second-round pick Ryan Rollins. They’ll enter training camp in late September with one open roster spot, either signing the winner of an open camp competition on the cheap or keeping it vacant all season for luxury-tax savings.
‘I wouldn’t put it past this guy’: Skip Bayless claims LeBron James could play with Bronny AND Bryce in NBA
A recent video clip of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James putting in an intense workout session with his two sons is recently making its rounds on social media. The Jameses were throwing down dunks and draining shots in the Lakers’ practice facility, and it was indeed a sight to behold.
‘He did the exact same thing’: Shaq slapped with savage reality amid controversial Kevin Durant comments
Shaquille O’Neal recently chimed in on Kevin Durant’s trade saga with the Brooklyn Nets, and let’s just say that Shaq wasn’t too kind with his take. The Hall of Fame big man implied that KD was taking the “easy way” by forcing a trade away from Brooklyn as opposed to grinding it out with the team.
‘It’s easier that way’: Lakers icon Shaq gets brutally honest on Kevin Durant’s desire to get traded from Nets
Kevin Durant is now reportedly set to sit down with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai as his trade saga drags on. He’s already indicated that he wants out, but at this point, Brooklyn’s insane trade demands are making things very difficult for both KD and rival teams that might be interested in the former league […] The post ‘It’s easier that way’: Lakers icon Shaq gets brutally honest on Kevin Durant’s desire to get traded from Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘They’ve made a huge mistake’: Stephen A Smith rips NFL over Deshaun Watson suspension
Stephen A Smith broke his First Take hiatus on Monday for a very compelling reason. Apparently, the renowned ESPN broadcaster could not stand back and watch everything surrounding Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson and his recently-issued six-game suspension unfold without giving his two cents worth. Stephen A said he was going to be out until mid-August, but he just had to break his own word for this.
Joey Gallo trade to Dodgers draws hilarious reactions from Yankees fans
The New York Yankees agreed to deal struggling outfielder Joey Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday. Gallo had a brutal tenure with the Yankees, posting a .159 batting average and .660 OPS in 140 career games with the Yankees. As such, no one was happier to see him go than New York fans. Yankees fans took to Twitter after the news of the Gallo trade. Needless to say, there were some hilarious reactions.
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys
Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
WATCH: Epic video of LeBron James, Bronny, Bryce dunking all over Lakers practice facility goes viral
LeBron James has been working hard in the summer as the new season approaches. On Tuesday, the four-time NBA champ decided to bring his two sons to the Los Angeles Lakers practice facility to give them a taste of how the pros do it. Unsurprisingly, it resulted in a pretty epic highlight reel from the three Jameses.
Robbie Grossman’s immediate reaction after trade to Braves
New Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman immediately met with reporters following the Detroit Tigers loss on Monday night. But the loss was the last thing on anyone’s mind. The Tigers traded Grossman to the Braves following the game in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Kris Anglin. The 32-year-old is a free agent at season’s end. […] The post Robbie Grossman’s immediate reaction after trade to Braves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘You know who raised me’: Shareef O’Neal responds to Robert Horry’s criticism
Shareef O’Neal has heard and seen Robert Horry’s criticism of him, but instead of saying what he is or what he’s not, the son of Los Angeles Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal is ready to let his game do the talking. For those not in the know,...
Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto
The St. Louis Cardinals were firmly entrenched in the Juan Soto sweepstakes alongside the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the Padres ultimately pulled away and made an offer that the Washington Nationals could not refuse. But the Cardinals are still looking to add despite missing out on Soto. According to St. Louis […] The post Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tony Finau delivers strong message after PGA Tour win at Rocket Mortgage Classic
While Tony Finau has yet to get a major PGA Tour title, he just made it easier for fans to root for him after his win at Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday. Speaking to reporters after the victory that saw him dominate his second event in two weeks, Finau shared a rather inspiring statement on his journey so far. Prior to the 3M Open and the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Finau took six years before he can win two events. He has now tied that in just a short amount of time, but it’s not because of luck or solely due to his hard work. Instead, it’s that never-say-die attitude that has transformed him into an elite winner.
‘I am finally numb to it’: Myles Turner drops truth bomb on Pacers trade rumors amid Lakers links
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has been mentioned in trade rumors as of late, with the Los Angeles Lakers said to be interested in him and Buddy Hield. Despite all the talks, however, the big man couldn’t care less. It’s not the first time Turner has found himself in...
‘One-dimensional’: Kevin Durant’s ex-teammate drops disrespectful Stephen Curry take that will piss off Warriors fans
Stephen Curry his risen atop the NBA hierarchy once again after a championship season in 2021-22 with the Golden State Warriors. That’s why the latest take from Kevin Durant’s ex-teammate Mike James is sure to ruffle some feathers. In a recent appearance on the Players Choice podcast, Mike...
Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons
Tyrann Mathieu is back with the New Orleans Saints after missing the first portion of training camp, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Mathieu did not attend the first week of training camp due to personal reasons. It was unclear how much time he would end up missing. However, Mathieu is officially back with the team. […] The post Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raisel Iglesias: Grading the Braves’ MLB trade deadline deal for Angels closer
The MLB trade deadline was enforced yesterday afternoon at 6 PM EST. While that’s when the deadline rolls around, there are still some deals that will get pushed through in the moments after, as it takes the league awhile to process the frenzy of deals that get made. The last trade of the 2022 MLB […] The post Raisel Iglesias: Grading the Braves’ MLB trade deadline deal for Angels closer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James won’t like latest injury report on Lakers teammate Kendrick Nunn
There’s been a lot of hype surrounding Kendrick Nunn this offseason as the 6-foot-2 guard looks to finally make his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers following a season-long injury hiatus. We might need to pump the brakes on the Nunn hype train, though, after a rather concerning injury report.
1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make Atlanta Braves World Series favorites
They may be overlooked when considering the World Series favorites, but the Atlanta Braves are still a strong contender. Atlanta currently has a record of 62-41 and sits 3.5 games back in the NL East. Even if they are unable to catch the Mets for first place they are in a prime position to secure […] The post 1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make Atlanta Braves World Series favorites appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PGA TOUR defector goes off on critics of his decision to join LIV Golf
Australian pro golfer Travis Smyth has had enough of LIV Golf haters who have been relentlessly targeting him on social media. In a Twitter post Monday night, Smyth goes off on LIV Golf critics with a heated response. “As much as i’d like to interact with everyone on twitter i’ll...
