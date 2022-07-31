3 breakout candidates for Texas basketball for the 2022-23 season

hookemheadlines.com
Related
3 2023 blue-chip recruits Texas football could land in August
The attention is shifting on the Forty Acres from the wave of momentum on the trail for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class during the summer to the practice field with fall camp now underway. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian just wrapped up the second day of fall practice on Aug. 4.
Troy Omeire could be a revelation for Texas football in fall camp
As of the evening of Aug. 4, we are now through two days of fall practice for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program. And while there weren’t a ton of nuggets to speak of coming out of the second day of fall practice, it does seem like one particular skill position player is really making a surprising impact in the last 48 hours.
FanSided
271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0