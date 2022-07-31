Josh Allen got into a fight with 341-pound D-lineman at Bills practice

fansided.com
Steelers finally end Diontae Johnson uncertainty with new contract
The Pittsburgh Steelers have finally ended the sit-in of wide receiver Diontae Johnson by giving him a three-year contract extension. Training camp is a time for the Steelers to set aside all the distractions and get to work. And now wide receiver Diontae Johnson can join them. After a contract...
Timely reminder to never bet against Tom Brady as Bucs QB turns 45
Tom Brady may have turned 45 yesterday, but a quick glance at his career numbers ATS will remind you that it is still a bad idea to bet against him. If you have been involved in sports betting in any way at any point over the past 21 years, you’ve probably already learned this lesson the hard way. However, as the Buccaneers quarterback turned 45 on Wednesday, Aug. 3, and the NFL preseason kicks off on Thursday night, it seems like a timely opportunity to remind everyone to never bet against Tom Brady.
Aaron Rodgers keeps hyping up potential breakout receiver
Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, has repeatedly offered praise to one of the new receivers in Green Bay, a lesser-known name from the 2022 NFL Draft. After the Green Bay Packers elected to trade away their star wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Las Vegas Raiders in mid-March, the direction of the offense became rather clouded. For all intents and purposes, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was blindsided by the deal, and was left all but empty-handed in terms of the weapons he would have to utilize in pursuit of his third-straight league MVP award.
Saints rookie kicked out of practice because he can’t stop fighting teammates
Saints rookie tackle Trevor Penning is making his presence known at training camp. He was kicked out of practice for fighting three days in a row. With the 19th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected Trevor Penning, offensive tackle from Northern Iowa. While his 6-foot-7,...
