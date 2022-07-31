Business is "blooming" in downtown Terre Haute - Graceful Bloom Boutique opens its doors

www.wthitv.com
Climbing Café in Terre Haute closes its doors for good
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Vigo County business is closing its doors for good, again. The Climbing Café announced on Facebook that they are permanently closing. We reached out to the business to learn more about the reason for the closure. A marketing representative declined to comment. News...
Preparations for Watermelon Festival underway
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) It may be quiet on Patrick Henry Square right now, but in less than 24 hours, hundreds of people will be here having some end of summer fun. The Knox County Chamber of Commerce has been working hard all year preparing for the annual Watermelon Festival. Favorites...
Major discount retail store chain set to open another location in Indiana on August 10th
A popular discount retail store chain recently announced they would be opening another new store location in Indiana this month. At 9 am on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Ollie's, a popular discount retail store, will hold a grand opening for its new store location in Vincennes.
Vincennes band gets big break
Local musicians will be opening for a nationally known act later this month. One Cause, a Christian Band based in Vincennes and also Hanna Klein will play in front of award winning Christian artists Sidewalk Prophets on August 12th. The concert dubbed Reunite US, is an event by One Cause...
West Terre Haute woman becomes published author
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A West Terre Haute woman just became a published author and she's already seeing great success!. On Saturday, Claudine Gaston had a book signing for her new Rage of the Unloved novel. It was released earlier this month and already has Five Star reviews. The...
Police, DCS investigate death of a small child in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vincennes are investigating the death of a young child. On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to a Hart Street home for a medical situation. Police said it involved a small child, but their age was not immediately available. The small child later died at...
Offenders from Wabash Valley prison donate over 1,000 pounds of food to people in need - here's how they did it
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Inmates at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility are giving back to the community this summer. Several offenders have turned an area of the facility into a lush garden. They plant, care for and harvest the crops. After they grow, the fruits of their labor are...
Terre Haute PD: Woman Punched Child in the Face
TERRE HAUTE, Ind.–A woman in Terre Haute is accused of punching a child and a woman in the face. Raesha Stevens was arrested by members of the Terre Haute Police Department. She was in court on Wednesday. Stevens is charged with two counts of battery. Stevens approached a woman...
Services for Indiana police officer killed in the line of duty set for Friday and Saturday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The visitation for Indiana police officer Noah Shahnavaz happens on Friday, with his funeral set for Saturday. The Elwood police officer was shot and killed early Sunday morning. Having suffered similar losses with Officers Brent Long, Rob Pitts and Greg Ferency, we talked with the...
Good Samaritan launches survey to customize healthcare to local people
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan hospital is asking locals in Knox County to fill out a survey so that staff can better understand what patients need. The Community Health Needs Assessment survey was made to gather information from the community about what medical needs they have. And to learn what local people's thoughts are on living healthy lifestyles.
'They said there's a shooter in the building, we took off running,' - Walmart shoppers speak out following strange incident at local store
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is still lots of buzz around a strange incident at a Terre Haute store. We told you on Tuesday how shoppers at the eastside Walmart were scared after two men walked in with masks. One of them had what turned out to be a pellet gun tucked in his waistband.
Lafayette, Ind. man arrested for weekend Terre Haute murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Lafayette, Indiana, man will face murder charges after a weekend shooting in Terre Haute. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. The shooting happened at 19th and Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School and Saint Patrick Catholic Church on July...
‘Willows Weep’ Home in Western Indiana Called Most Evil House in America
It's said to be "the most evil house in America" and it's located in the Hoosier state. Located in Cayuga, Indiana sits a house that has a horrifying past. The house was featured on the History Channel's show The UnXplained in 2019 where they dubbed this house the "most haunted in America." So why is it called the most haunted house in America? First of all look at it, it looks like an upside-down cross, which is pretty creepy, and definitely not a floor plan you see super often.
Terre Haute woman charged for the 2020 murder of Dwayne French
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman will face charges in connection to a 2020 murder. On Tuesday, the Terre Haute Police Department arrested Candace Jones. Jones is accused of killing Dwayne French in August of 2020. French was beaten and robbed on his way to work. He...
Local pet missing for nearly two months
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local pet owner is concerned after his dog went missing, nearly two months ago. Baxter disappeared around 14th and Chestnut Street in June. He is a one-year-old black and white poodle mix, and is believed to be super friendly. Baxter is also not microchipped and was not wearing a collar on the day of his disappearance. His owner fears someone may be keeping him because Baxter is very friendly.
Who tried burning the tree in the middle of Greencastle Road?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation continues after a fire over the weekend at a local landmark. Saturday, at around 7:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to the tree in the middle of Greencastle Road. Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns called the incident “incredibly unfortunate and very disheartening”. Local officials and arborists had been examining […]
‘Gangster video’ causes disturbance at Terre Haute Walmart
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Police Department said that two adult males, reportedly shooting a “gangster video”, caused customers to flee the eastside Walmart in fear Tuesday. In a post to Facebook, THPD confirmed the men entered the building, located at 2399 S State Road 46, wearing “balaclava style” ski masks with […]
Stabbing investigation in Odon
Not many details released yet, but there was a stabbing in Daviess County. Authorities were called out just before 10:30 Wednesday night about a man being stabbed in the chest at the Chuckles gas station and convenience store in Odon. The victim’s name was not released. Air Evac was...
Salvation Army set to help kids with back-to-school supplies, here's what parents need to know
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - While school faculty is getting ready for the school year, Terre Haute's Salvation Army is helping kids get what they need for class. Sign-ups for school supplies are happening now through Friday, from 9:00 A.M. to 3:30 P.M. They'll be giving out resources next Wednesday...
Blood on the playground: Court documents reveal more about shooting at Davis Park Elementary outdoor basketball court
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Sunday night murder at a Terre Haute elementary school that led to the arrest of a Lafayette, Indiana, man. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. Hughes is accused of killing 22-year-old Quincy Rogers-Porter at Davis...
