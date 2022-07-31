ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California wildfire 10 miles south of Oregon border deemed ‘very dangerous’ by officials

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago
Michelle Jordan McIntosh
4d ago

should have left Klamath lake dam and the local lakes with water...instead they are empty and no water to fight with. should have cut the trees 30 yes ago and the beetle kill trees 25. too late now... humans and animals will lose their homes and the state resources and money...

delidded core
4d ago

Because fires are ALWAYS better in AUGUST instead of controlled burns earlier in the year

105.5 The Fan

Creepy Invasion leaves Idaho Officials Searching for Answers

It must be summertime in Idaho as the nation is focusing on a recent incursion on a Gem State highway. If you're new to the area, you may not know what Mormon Cricket is. A recent video by the Idaho Transportation Department has gone viral. The video is not of a big-time Hollywood starlet; it's a grader riding over thousands of crickets who've taken Highway 51.
IDAHO STATE
AOL Corp

Monster Northern California fire explodes, threatens multiple communities

A fast-moving wildfire near the California border with Oregon continued to rage out of control Sunday, burning tens of thousands of acres and prompting evacuation orders for neighboring communities. The McKinney fire is burning through heavy, drought-stressed timber in steep terrain in the Klamath National Forest west of Yreka, said...
YREKA, CA
UPI News

Southern California earthquake shakes Kern County area

July 15 (UPI) -- A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck near the Ridgecrest area of southern California near Kern County Thursday night, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The earthquake struck about 6:20 p.m., PDT, about 8 miles northeast of Ridgecrest at a depth of about 4 miles,...
KERN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Man falls to death at popular California waterfall

A man died and a woman was injured when they fell down a waterfall in Southern California's San Bernardino Mountains on Sunday, the sheriff's department said. Rescue crews responded at around 3:20 p.m. to find the unnamed female, 43, performing CPR on the male, also 43, at the base of Big Falls. Officials said the pair fell from the middle falls to the lower falls at the popular destination along a hiking trail about 80 miles east of Los Angeles. The Riverside woman was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center in a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department helicopter, and the man, from Hemet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Gavin Newsom vacations in Montana despite California banning official travel to state

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, vacationed in Montana this week even though his administration banned official travel to the state last summer. The governor's office confirmed to a state outlet that Newsom is vacationing in the Big Sky State, which Golden State Attorney General Rob Bunta added to the list of states California officials are banned from traveling to under state law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Terrifying Lake Mead photos show how bad the drought has gotten

Drought continues to pummel the American West and shows little sign of relenting as the country heads deeper into another hot, dry summer.Nowhere is the drought more apparent than in Lake Mead, the country’s largest reservoir, located along the Colorado River in Arizona and Nevada behind the Hoover Dam.It’s just the latest turn in the decades-long “megadrought” that has decimated the region, and a symptom of the unfolding climate crisis.New and horrifying photos from the lake show just how bad conditions have become.This year, the lake has reached record low levels — currently at just 27 per cent of...
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

3 beautiful but underrated places in Oregon

Without a doubt, Oregon is one of the most beautiful states in the country and it's a perfect holiday destination for those who are more adventurous and like outdoor activities and spending time in nature. The best part about Oregon is that there is something for everybody here. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in Oregon. Also, it's a great travel destination for families travelling with their children but it's also a good choice for a group of young friends, for example. Last but not least, you can easily travel around Oregon on your own, if you prefer to travel solo.
Outdoor Life

The Federal Government Is Suing a Fishing Guide and His Employer for Allegedly Starting a Wildfire in Alaska

The federal government filed a lawsuit on July 8 that names salmon fishing guide Joshua McDonald and his employer, Grove’s Salmon Charters, as defendants. The suit alleges that a campfire started by McDonald in July of 2019 sparked the Klutina River Fire, which burned roughly 176 acres in total—30 of which are located on federally owned land. It asks the defendants to recoup the federal government for $1 million in wildfire suppression costs.
ALASKA STATE
Daily Montanan

Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’

Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […] The post Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Portland, OR
