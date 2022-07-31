'We're just looking for a fair contract' | Railroad workers rally Saturday in Galesburg

www.wqad.com
Derailment closes State Street railroad crossing in Galesburg
On Tuesday, August 2 at approximately 9 p.m., Knox County deputies responded to a train derailment in East Galesburg. The train, which belongs to BNSF, was traveling west to east and left the tracks east of the crossing at State Street in East Galesburg. No injuries reported in the incident. The cause of the derailment […]
How the Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern merger could impact Davenport businesses
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern continues to gain traction in the Quad Cities. The City of Davenport is expected to vote on a $10 million agreement on Aug. 10 that could bring many changes to the metro. One of those changes? Three...
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
WIU connects businesses with job-seeking students at Employer Town Hall
MOLINE, Ill. — Colleges in the Quad Cities are helping students find a job by talking to employers. Western Illinois University hosted an Employer Town Hall on Thursday morning, Aug. 4 at its Quad Cities campus. During the free event, local businesses got the opportunity to learn about trends...
'It's up to us to create a new normal' | Rock Island-Milan school district begins new year without COVID restrictions
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Academy returned Wednesday, August 3 for its first day of the 2022-2023 school year. The academy was the Rock Island-Milan School District's choice for a red carpet entrance welcoming the new year. School principal Tom Ryan said this is the first year...
Pedestrian killed by train in Macomb
One person is dead following a train accident Tuesday in Macomb. The Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded to the train tracks west of Bower Road at 5:47 p.m. At the scene, first-responders determined a pedestrian died in the accident. Several rail crossings were closed during the investigation...
150 years of Moline: What you need to know about the city's sesquicentennial celebration
MOLINE, Ill. — Over the last 15 decades, the City of Moline has expanded from a modest frontier settlement to a city home to more than 40,000 people and a metro population of about 400,000. Marking the anniversary of its incorporation, the city will host a weeklong 150th Sesquicentennial...
Illinois State Rep. Swanson hosts resource fair for elderly and veterans
ALEDO, Ill. — Illinois State Representative Dan Swanson is hosting a week-long traveling fair that aims to connect seniors and veterans to local resources. "We get a lot of calls in our office of veterans needing help, and seniors needing help. And it's, it's more about helping the local veterans and seniors meet up with the people in their own communities, they may not know that they have those resources available," said Rep. Swanson.
Vehicle strikes person at fairgrounds late Wednesday
Someone was struck and injured by a vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W Locust St., Davenport. A Mississippi Valley Fair Board member told our Local 4 News crew the condition of the person was unknown. We do not know what kind of vehicle was involved.
Lighting up the Quad Cities: Take a behind-the-scenes look at the I-74 bridge lights
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Work on the color-changing LED lights that line the new I-74 Bridge is nearing completion. Over the next few weeks, the bridge will be lit up in different scenes from sunset to sunrise to allow the U.S. Coast Guard to collect feedback from barge captains. The project team will review and adjust the lighting intensity if necessary.
Iowa-bound lane of I-80 bridge will close for repairs next week
RAPIDS CITY, Ill. — The Interstate 80 River Bridge will see a lane closure for scheduled repairs starting next week. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Fred Schewngel Memorial Bridge connecting LeClaire, Iowa, and Rapids City, Illinois, will be undergoing deck patching beginning Monday, Aug. 8 and lasting through Friday, Aug. 12.
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy rain and flooding in Central Illinois Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A widespread area of storms swept through Central Illinois through Tuesday morning. Storms brought some damaging winds and reports of hail, though the primary issue was heavy rain. Many areas in Central Illinois had reports of flooded streets, as well as cars stalled out in the water.
Amid rise in gun violence, Rock Island celebrates National Night Out
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Across the country and across the Quad City area, law enforcement and community members spent Tuesday night celebrating at block parties. Locally, the non-profit organization Community Caring Conference sponsored a National Night Out event alongside the Rock Island Police Department. Dozens of Rock Island neighbors gathered at Longview Park on Aug. 2 for a BBQ, dance show and a chance to dunk community leaders in the dunk tank.
Stolen car found in Illinois River
PEKIN, Ill. – After trying and failing to find it on Friday, officials say a car that somehow went into the Illinois River was found Wednesday. Fon Du Lac Park District Police say they used the Peoria Fire Dive Team to help pull the car to shore after it was found in the river just south of the Pekin Boat docks.
As classes resume, police are reminding drivers to be aware of their surroundings
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island Police Department Chief Richard Landi would like to offer some tips to enhance the safety of children in our community as they go back to school this month. The greatest safety threat children face today is motor vehicle accidents, and that threat escalates when kids are in school.
BNSF train derails Tuesday in East Galesburg; no injuries reported
EAST GALESBURG, Ill. — A train belonging to BNSF Railway derailed Tuesday night, Aug. 2 in East Galesburg, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Department. Knox County deputies responded to the derailment at about 9 a.m. Tuesday near the State Street railroad crossing. The train had been traveling eastbound and left the tracks just east of the crossing.
Bix Block Parties help boost business in downtown Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Thousands are expected to flock to the Quad Cities this weekend, July 29-30, as the 48th annual Bix 7 race takes over the streets of downtown Davenport. The fun and festivities don't stop at the race. Businesses throughout the downtown area will bring music, food and games to the streets during Bix Block Parties. It's a great opportunity for a revenue boost.
Nonprofit, WQAD and other news outlets sue Bettendorf schools after being excluded from meeting
Four eastern Iowa media organizations are joining a nonprofit media rights group in filing a lawsuit against the Bettendorf school board and other officials after they blocked journalists from covering a meeting about school violence that was attended by hundreds of people. The lawsuit filed Monday by the Iowa Freedom...
