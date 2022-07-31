'We're just looking for a fair contract' | Railroad workers rally Saturday in Galesburg

ALEDO, Ill. — Illinois State Representative Dan Swanson is hosting a week-long traveling fair that aims to connect seniors and veterans to local resources. "We get a lot of calls in our office of veterans needing help, and seniors needing help. And it's, it's more about helping the local veterans and seniors meet up with the people in their own communities, they may not know that they have those resources available," said Rep. Swanson.

