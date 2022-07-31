How Rossi's IndyCar Win at Indianapolis Road Course Paints New Title Picture

Formula 1 has headed off for its summer recess after a run of four Grands Prix in five weekends. Autoweek wraps up some of the off-track news from the Hungarian GP. Sebastian Vettel’s retirement decision, and Fernando Alonso’s shock switch to replace him at Aston Martin for 2023, means two of the biggest names involved in the silly season have made their respective choices.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO