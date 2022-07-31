Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. canceled after weight discrepancy

Jake Paul recently had to cancel his upcoming fight card on August 6th. Originally, Paul was going to fight Tommy Fury, however, the Fury brother was unable to make the fight as he had trouble getting into the United States. From there, Paul set his sights on Hasim Rahman Jr., although that fell through as well after Paul claimed that Rahman Jr. was refusing to make the agreed-upon weight.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO