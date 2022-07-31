Warr Acres Police Investigate Deadly Stabbing As Homicide

www.newson6.com
News On 6
2 Minors Taken To Hospital After Shooting In Moore
The Moore Police Department (MPD) said two minors were shot and taken to a hospital Wednesday morning. Police said officers were called to a shooting at NW 28th and Nottingham Way between Shields and Santa Fe. One minor was taken to the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound...
News On 6
Police Release Bodycam Video Of Suspected Kidnapper’s Arrest
A terrified metro mother reported a missing child on Wednesday from a ballpark near Britton Road and the Lake Hefner Parkway. Oklahoma City police said the woman’s 10-year-old son was abducted from the Sandlot ballpark and later arrested Ryan Miller, 39, on one complaint of kidnapping. Police officials said...
News On 6
Police Arrest 4 In Connection With Abuse Of 2 Boys
The start of school is around the corner for metro students. Oklahoma City police officials said on Wednesday with the start of school, officers would see an increase of reported child abuse cases. One case currently under investigation started last December with a metro school counselor and resulted in the...
News On 6
Firefighters Battle Early-Morning Fire At Oklahoma City Hotel
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at a hotel on Thursday morning. Officials say the blaze broke out at the Plaza Inn located along South Prospect Avenue. According to fire officials, the blaze was contained to one room. A woman was inside the...
News On 6
Woman Killed, 16-Year-Old Wounded In SW OKC Homicide
Oklahoma City police identified a victim in a road rage incident that turned deadly Monday night. Authorities responded to a double shooting after 7 p.m. Monday near Southwest 22nd Street and South Blackwelder Avenue. Investigators said they believe the victims were in a vehicle with at least one other vehicle...
News On 6
Road Rage Shooting In SW OKC Leads To City’s 45th Homicide Of 2022
Oklahoma City police identified a 19-year-old killed on Monday night in a road rage-related shooting. Investigators identified the victim on Tuesday as Aaliyah Quintero Lopez, but they did not release the name of a 16-year-old wounded in the shooting. Investigators do not believe the victims knew the alleged shooter. Debris...
News On 6
Norman Police Department To Conduct SWAT Training On OU Campus
NORMAN, Okla. - Norman Police are doing SWAT training at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Wednesday. The training will start at 8 a.m., and will end around 3 p.m.
News On 6
Motorcycle Rider Badly Injured In SW OKC Crash
A motorcycle rider is in critical condition following a crash Tuesday evening in SW Oklahoma City. The rider was taken to a local hospital following the crash at SW 104th Street and Portland Ave. The area is closed to traffic as crews investigate the crash. This is a developing story.
News On 6
2 Injured In Shooting In SW OKC
Two people were injured after gunfire rang out in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood Monday evening. It happened in the 1300 block of SW 20th Street just before 7:30 p.m. According to Oklahoma City police, two people were hit by the gunfire. According to officers at the scene, the incident...
News On 6
Community Comes Together To Honor Officer & Firefighter Mark Bruning
Family, friends and the first responder community gathered to remember the life of a Guthrie Police Lieutenant taken far too soon. Lieutenant Mark Bruning was found dead inside his home last week. Father, husband, brother are just a few words folks use to describe Mark Bruning. But among all, folks...
News On 6
OKC Nonprofit Runs Clothing Drive For Foster Children
An Oklahoma City nonprofit will be helping to provide foster families with clothes and school supplies for their children. Many of us remember picking out that first day of school outfit. It's a big deal, but for the 6,500 Oklahoma children between homes in foster care, getting a new outfit...
News On 6
An Oklahoman Shares Encounter With Transphobia
A local Trans non-binary person said they were verbally assaulted while walking out of a convenience store. Kaitlynn Kilgannon said when they were leaving the store, a man approached them and verbally assaulted them.. "He looked at me and said I can't wait until it's legal for me to begin...
News On 6
Oil Company Agrees To Settlement In Lawsuit Over 2016 Earthquakes In Cushing, Pawnee
Six years after earthquakes caused extensive damage in and around Pawnee and Cushing, an oil company has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit for $850,000. Eagle Road Oil LLC agreed to the settlement in July. The lawsuit includes several other companies, three of which are still in litigation. In 2016,...
News On 6
Flogistix Opens New Manufacturing Plant In El Reno
A new manufacturing plant opened today in El Reno. Flogistix, the factories operator, creates parts for oil and gas operators. The new facility will add about 150 new jobs to the community. The company said it hopes El Reno will be the perfect place to grow along with the town.
News On 6
True Sky Credit Union Gives Shopping Spree To Deserving Teachers
We all know teachers need help buying school supplies for their classrooms, and with school just around the corner, a few teachers got a shopping spree. “Getting things for my class, you never think about how much it costs but usually we pay for it ourselves,” said Michelle Serjeant, Mustang Elementary school teacher.
News On 6
First Americans Museum Battle Of The Bands
OKLAHOMA CITY - The First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City will be hosting a "battle of the bands" from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. The grand prize is $300, and those looking to apply can do so at here.
