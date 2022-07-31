Banchero, Holmgren, Mitchell star in pro-am leagues

www.foxsports.com
Lakers Rumors: Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Signs Four-Year Contract To Remain Face Of Kobe Bryant’s Nike Shoe Line
Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes hit production lines again after Vanessa Bryant announced the late Los Angeles Lakers legend’s brand would remain with Nike. Many NBA stars — including Lakers forward Anthony Davis — started to stockpile the precious Kobes when news broke about a potential end to Nike’s partnership with the Bryant estate. But in March 2022, Vanessa confirmed the Bryant family’s reunion with the sportswear manufacturer in an agreement that included financial support for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line
It was announced on Sunday that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan had just agreed to a new deal with Nike. In the report, NBA insider Shams Charania noted that DeRozan will now become the new face of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s iconic sneaker line. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, has now completely refuted this […] The post ‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers: LeBron James 'Badly Wants' Russell Westbrook Swapped for Kyrie Irving
Marc Stein reinforced the notion that LeBron James has little to no desire to spend another season with Russell Westbrook.
hypebeast.com
The Jordan Two Trey Joins Jordan Brand's 2022 PSG Collection
In an effort to be constantly expanding its offerings, Jordan Brand has introduced several new silhouettes this year. While some are new signature sneakers for the brand’s NBA superstars, the Jordan Two Trey is a hybrid that pulls from seven classic Air Jordan looks. Now, the Two Trey receives its first collaborative touch in continuation of the partnership between football club Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand.
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage
August is peak NBA offseason, but the LA Clippers are hoping to keep their fans on the edge of their seats. Kawhi Leonard isn’t on social media and is rarely seen in public, so footage of the Clippers star always gets fans excited. On Monday, the Clippers posted a series of photos of Leonard and […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Prized Blue Devil commit announces transfer
All day on Monday, Duke basketball pledge Mackenzie Mgbako advertised an announcement countdown on his Instagram page. The uncertainty about the subject of the supreme 2023 forward's news to come caused some Blue Devil fans to flip between worry and excitement modes, wondering if he may decommit or ...
Former ESPN Anchor Cari Champion: Execs 'Let Me Know I Didn't Matter' as a Black Woman
Cari Champion, the former ESPN anchor who hosted First Take from 2012-2015, is speaking out about her experience as a Black woman at the sports network. On the latest episode of the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Champion said that executives at ESPN treated her differently than her First Take co-hosts Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
Former lottery pick signs with Celtics
A former NBA Draft lottery pick is trying to make it back in the league. Noah Vonleh agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. Vonleh last played in the NBA for four games in the 2020-2021 season. After that, he spent...
Dolphins lose first-round pick, owner suspended for Tom Brady tampering
The NFL has suspended Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and fined him $1.5 million for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton following a six-month investigation stemming from Brian Flores' racial discrimination lawsuit against the league. The league’s investigation found the Dolphins did not intentionally lose games during the 2019...
MLB odds: How Juan Soto trade impacted San Diego Padres' betting odds
Per multiple reports, the San Diego Padres are acquiring superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals in the season's biggest trade to date. The Nationals will reportedly receive a major haul, including lefty MacKenzie Gore, outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood, shortstop C.J. Abrams, Eric Hosmer and righty Jarlin Susana.
Royals send Whit Merrifield to Blue Jays for 2 players
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals sent utility man Whit Merrifield to the Blue Jays just minutes before Tuesday's trade deadline, even though the two-time All-Star was unvaccinated and had to miss Kansas City's trip to Toronto last month. It's unclear whether Merrifield, who has primarily played second...
Nick remembers Bill Russell | What's Wright?
Nick Wright reflects on the legendary life of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, who made an enormous impact both on and off the court. Russell won 11 championships with the Celtics, but many will remember him most for his accomplishments as a civil rights activist.
Can Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets mend fences?
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai and Kevin Durant are reportedly meeting this week to discuss the superstar's standing with the franchise. Durant requested a trade on June 30, the start of NBA free agency. This came shortly after Kyrie Irving exercised his player option for the 2022-23 NBA season. Can Durant and Tsai see eye-to-eye, getting the 33-year-old to back off his trade request?
Herschel Walker, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar mark the biggest trades in sports history | UNDISPUTED
Just before yesterday's MLB trade deadline, the San Diego Padres won the Juan Soto sweepstakes. San Diego acquired the 23-year-old All-Star outfielder from the Washington Nationals as they gear up for a potential playoff surge. In the spirit of blockbuster trades, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe reflect on their biggest moves in sports history.
Is Jim Brown the greatest non-QB of all time? | UNDISPUTED
Players were recently voted as the greatest ever at the positions they played in the NFL. Jim Brown was listed as the GOAT running back while Jerry Rice beat out Randy Moss as the GOAT wide receiver. At quarterback, Tom Brady was named the GOAT of his position. Hear who is Skip Bayless's non-QB GOAT.
NFL odds: Hall of Fame Game best bet, profitable preseason trends
I am beyond thrilled to write this sentence: The NFL is back, with preseason starting on Thursday with the Hall of Fame game!. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders square off in Canton, Ohio to kick off the 2022 season. And if a game is played, money is to be made, even if it’s the preseason.
With James Washington sidelined, where do Cowboys go at WR?
OXNARD, Calif. — It took a matter of hours for the unthinkable to become reality. And if we're being brutally honest, the Dallas Cowboys themselves seem to be the only people who considered this an unthinkable idea. Monday marked the team's first day in pads at this training camp....
Saints' 1st-rounder Penning building pugilistic reputation
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints first-round draft choice Trevor Penning tends to finish off blocks with a feisty flourish. “When you think he’s done, he’s not done,” guard Cesar Ruiz said after a training camp practice Tuesday, when he compared Penning to a pit bull. “He definitely has that finishing mentality that you love in offensive linemen.”
NFL odds: Gamblers back unexpected QB to lead in passing yards
Zach Wilson Mania continues as the NFL season approaches. The New York Jets and their second-year quarterback have garnered much attention from bettors this offseason, including those who back Wilson to win MVP. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on Wilson and the Jets, with insights from our...
Can Tua Tagovailoa be Dolphins franchise QB? | THE HERD
Tua Tagovailoa is entering his second season as the Miami Dolphins' starting QB. The Dolphins made several splashes in free agency, including trading for and extending Tyreek Hill. This brings up the question on whether Tua can prove to be Miami's franchise QB or not. Colin Cowherd explains why he is confident in Tua this season.
