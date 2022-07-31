ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is ‘Yellowjackets’ and ‘Candy’ Star Melanie Lynskey’s Net Worth?

Melanie Lynskey is one of those actors who viewers recognize from somewhere. She’s acted since the early ’90s and has appeared in dozens of TV shows and movies. Lynskey has crossed paths with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Keanu Reeves and Leonardo DiCaprio . However, she avoided achieving major fame until recently.

In light of a career resurgence, Lynskey is the name on everyone’s lips. Many fans want to learn what they can about the talented performer, including her personal life and net worth.

How did Melanie Lynskey become famous?

Lynskey was born in New Zealand in 1977, as IMDb reports. As a teenager, Lynskey started her professional acting career. When she was just 16 years old, she appeared in the 1994 drama Heavenly Creatures . Once Lynskey settled in the U.S., she landed many roles in high-profile films, including Ever After , Shattered Glass , Coyote Ugly , and The Perks of Being a Wallflower .

In 2012, Lynskey played the leading role in the movie Hello I Must Be Going . She received critical acclaim for the role. But while she has consistently acted over the past few decades, it wasn’t until 2021 that the actor really started making headlines. As Shauna in the Showtime series Yellowjackets , Lynskey won the 2022 Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

Most recently, Lynskey landed the role of Betty Gore, a housewife who meets a gruesome end, in the Jessica Biel-produced Hulu series Candy . The true crime show showcases Lynskey’s dramatic abilities .

After many years of being best-known for playing quirky, funny characters, many fans are surprised and delighted at how well Lynskey portrays the character.

What is Melanie Lynskey’s net worth?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1Jq1_0gz89h2e00
Melanie Lynskey in 2022 | Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Thanks to Lynskey’s high-profile recent roles, many viewers are discovering the extent of Lynskey’s abilities for the first time. While Candy and Yellowjackets have been very good for the actor’s career, she has been a successful performer for decades. According to Celebrity Net Worth , Lynskey has a net worth of around $5 million.

Lynskey, who lives in LA, has been married twice. Her first marriage was to actor Jimmi Simpson. The two tied the knot in April 2007 and were married for about five years before separating in 2012. Not long after her divorce, Lynskey found true love with actor Jason Ritter . They announced their engagement in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year. The two tied the knot in 2020.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Lynskey opened up about her marriage to Ritter. She revealed that they’re both dedicated to overcoming generational trauma. As E! News reports, Lynskey admitted “The way I was brought up was to not show a ton of emotion and not get angry. I’m trying to get better at letting the anger come out at all. There’s so many years of just not knowing what to do with it.”

Melanie Lynskey is open about her body image struggles

Lynskey is well aware that she’s having a moment in pop culture — and she’s grateful for the opportunity. In a recent interview with Glamour , the actor opened up about her life in the spotlight and how she navigates dealing with body image issues at the same time.

“It’s been a very long journey. I fought against it for a very long time — the shape that my body’s supposed to be,” Lynskey said. The 45-year-old noted that she often felt shamed by others in the industry for not being rail-thin.

“I spent many years not really eating, and being very worried about what I look like,” the actor admitted. These days, however, Lynskey is focused on being a positive role model for her daughter. She notes that she wants to be “a positive example of what it looks like to have a mother who just is accepting her body.”

