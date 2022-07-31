WATCH: MLB star pushes helmet into umpire’s face during game

T alk about a foul tip.

Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson has been suspended after making contact with an umpire during a game.

Anderson and Manager Tony La Russa were ejected Friday in a 7-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics after a heated exchange over a called strike from reliever Domingo Acevedo that appeared to be high. The tip of Anderson’s helmet appeared to make contact with Nick Mahrley.

Before Saturday’s game, La Russa said he watched video from the incident and said, “I think there’s an argument to be made in Tim’s favor, so we’ll see.

“Did you see how the interaction happened?” La Russa added. “The way we see it, there’s an argument to be made that the umpire didn’t move back, he was moving forward as well.”

Anderson missed the first two games of 2022 as punishment for making contact with an umpire during a bench-clearing incident last September. He was also suspended a game in April after directing an obscene gesture toward fans, but that ban was overturned on appeal.

Anderson is batting .310 with six homers and 25 RBIs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.