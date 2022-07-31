WATCH NOW: Kenosha Homecoming Car Show draws thousands to Kennedy Park Saturday | Local News

dailybadgerbulletin.com
5 great burger places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Another popular grocery store closing in Illinois this month after 50 yearsKristen WaltersIllinois State
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensWisconsin State
Letter to the editor: Ohio State students from Highland Park speak on tragedy, impact on their homeThe LanternHighland Park, IL
My Brother is a Survivor of The Highland Park 4th of July ShootingJordan MendiolaHighland Park, IL
wlip.com
Popular Kenosha Cafe To Move to Pleasant Prairie
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–A popular Kenosha café will be making the move from the city to the village of Pleasant Prairie. The village Plan Commission approved the move of Daily Dose Café from its current location on 60th Street in Kenosha to the former Garbo Motor building on 75th Street.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
House fire on 40th Street Tuesday morning; resident escapes | News
The Kenosha Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire at 826 40th St. around 11:10 am Tuesday. The resident of the home made it out safely, along with her dogs and cats. No one else was in the house when the fire started and the resident is unharmed, Kenosha Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan McNeely said.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine Starving Artist Fair returns to DeKoven Center on Aug. 7
The Starving Artist Fair returns to the DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive, on Aug. 7. The outdoor event features the work of over 120 artists, who will display and showcase various mediums including painting, photography, ceramics, glass, mixed media, metalwork, fine jewelry making, woodworking, graphic arts, and more. All pieces of art are priced under $300 at this fair.
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha’s Peanut Butter and Jam concerts continue | Entertainment
KENOSHA — The 20th season of Peanut Butter and Jam concerts continues today, Aug. 4, with performances by Scott Duboise & the 101 Ranch, described as “the next generation of country music.”. The weekly performances take place in Veterans Memorial Park, located at 54th Street and Sixth Avenue...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine’s Norah Roberts gets hot, stays hot in rallying past Kenosha’s Kylie Walker to claim Sherri Steinhauer title in one-hole playoff | WPGA Juniors
To say Kylie Walker felt comfortable with her position making the turn Tuesday at Pleasant View Golf Club in Middleton, ahead by three strokes during the final round of the Sherri Steinhauer Girls Invitational, would be putting it mildly. The Kenosha golfer, a rising junior at Westosha Central High School...
WISN
Pick 'n Save store in Brookfield to close
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Pick 'n Save is closing one of its Brookfield stores. The location at Ruby Isle will be closed by Sept. 3, the ownership group confirmed to WISN 12 News. Pick 'n Save said the store's 78 employees were told last week about the closure and that they will be offered jobs at other Pick 'n Save/Metro Market stores.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee 14-year-old Menomonee Park drowning, teen rescued brother
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. – The family of Aries Jones, 14, of Milwaukee says he died a hero, drowning after rescuing his younger brother from the water at Menomonee Park. Jones was remembered Tuesday, Aug. 2 for his kindness, love for all and most of all, his helpful spirit, evident up to his very last moments.
100fmrockford.com
Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event
WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Combine crunching at the fair – West of the I
Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH Chances are sometime on TV or in person you’ve seen the spectacle of organized cars smashing together known as demolition derby. But put a fair in an area where there’s still some agriculture going on, like Kenosha...
WISN
Milwaukee police chase ends in crash, fire
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police chase ended in a crash Wednesday evening, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. near 9th Place and Morgan Avenue. Firefighters say the car caught fire after hitting a tree. There’s no word yet on injuries. This...
fox32chicago.com
4 charged with stealing phones at Lollapalooza in Chicago
CHICAGO - Four people from out of state face charges for allegedly stealing phones during Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend. According to CWB Chicago, on Friday, a man told officers at the music festival that his phone was stolen by three people in the crowd. The victim then took...
Father dies after family killed in wrong-way crash on I-90
HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police say an eighth person has died from a fiery crash involving a wrong-way car on an interstate in northern Illinois. Police announced Wednesday that 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has died. They say he was driving a van carrying his 31-year-old wife, Lauren, and five children […]
Fox 19
Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Wisconsin man will spend up to 10 years in a Northern Kentucky prison after being found guilty in a botched robbery, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. Khalil Coleman, 36, of Milwaukee, traveled to Northern Kentucky last year allegedly because he needed...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Calypso: Wisconsin Humane Society Featured Pet for Aug. 3
This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Calypso. This beautiful 4-year-old cat weighs just eight pounds and would love a home where she can sunbathe, play and snuggle while living her best life. This wonderful kitty is available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Racine...
experiencewisconsinmag.com
What’s Happening at the 2022 Walworth County Fair
This Labor Day weekend, head over to Wisconsin’s largest county fair for six days of fun and food at the Walworth County Fair! The fair is happening Aug. 31 – Sept. 5 in Elkhorn and has a jam-packed schedule that includes: concerts, monster trucks, a demo derby and more.
Weekend Break: Illinois Lake County Fair
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — The Illinois lake County Fair is happening in Grayslake this weekend. Attractions and events include everything from livestock and pavilion competitions to art exhibitions and just about every type of fair food imaginable. If you’re looking for more than 4H and funnel cake, you can also have plenty of fun on an […]
fox32chicago.com
Rolling Meadows community comes together to raise funds for mom, 5 kids killed in crash
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - There is an outpouring of support for a Rolling Meadows family killed in a head-on crash on I-90 near Hampshire Sunday morning. Over the weekend, their van collided with a car and burst into flames. The mom and five children inside were all killed. A mother...
Police pursuit leads to crash; woman injured, suspect arrested
A woman was injured and a suspect was arrested following a police chase and crash Wednesday night, Milwaukee police said.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
René Haebig Obituary (1942 – 2020) – Kenosha, WI
René Matthew Haebig, 78, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Greendale, WI, surrounded by his loving family. Born on March 19, 1942, in Marshfield, WI, he was the son of the late Alphonse and Reva (Renné) Haebig. He moved to Kenosha in 1944 and attended local schools, including St. Mark’s School and graduated from Kenosha High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Carthage College, and his master’s degree from Vanderbilt University.
