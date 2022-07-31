WATCH NOW: Kenosha Homecoming Car Show draws thousands to Kennedy Park Saturday | Local News

The Kenosha Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire at 826 40th St. around 11:10 am Tuesday. The resident of the home made it out safely, along with her dogs and cats. No one else was in the house when the fire started and the resident is unharmed, Kenosha Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan McNeely said.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO