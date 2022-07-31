Deputies: St. Pete men led police on high-speed chase, found with stolen guns

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Two St. Petersburg men were arrested after leading Pinellas County deputies on a high-speed chase on Thursday.

According to an arrest report, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to pull over a black Acura sedan with a tinted license plate cover at around 4 p.m. The driver refused to stop and drove away “at a high rate of speed”.

Deputies said the car continued to evade them and the PCSO helicopter tracked it to a home on 26th Street South, where it eventually came to a stop. The occupants of the car reportedly abandoned the car in an alley and ran into the house.

Deputies found Junior Maloy, Jr., 21, hiding in a bedroom and arrested him. The affidavit alleged that Maloy had an Adderall pill in his pocket and stashed a gun in a laundry basket inside the bedroom. He was reportedly sitting in the backseat of the car during the chase.

Deputies also arrested the driver, Carlos Young, Jr., 22, and searched his backpack, where they the affidavit said they found two stolen firearms and ammunition. Young was charged with driving with a suspended license, felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of grand theft of a firearm, fleeing police, resisting an officer and a probation violation.

Maloy was charged with possession of a controlled substance, resisting an officer and felon in possession of a firearm. He also had three warrants for his arrest out of Hillsborough and Lee counties.

