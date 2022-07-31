ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Record heat with a few late day storms Sunday

By Eric Stone
 5 days ago

It will be mostly clear and muggy overnight with lows Sunday morning around 80 degrees. We could tie or break a record yet again with afternoon highs rising into the mid 90s and the feels like temperature at or above 105 degrees. A few more late day showers and storms could occur, but aren’t likely.

Afternoon and evening storms will be more likely Monday and into the work week. At least the mornings will be sunny all week long and into next weekend. Lows all week long will be in the upper 70s to around 80 with highs in the low to mid 90s well below record levels.

