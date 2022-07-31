Poll: Missourians wants recreational marijuana legalized and blame Biden for inflation

www.kctv5.com
‘We will be back’: Value Them Both Coalition reacts to amendment vote being defeated
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - “This outcome is a temporary setback, and our dedicated fight to value women and babies is far from over.”. Over the last six months, Kansans endured an onslaught of misinformation from radical left organizations that spent millions of out-of-state dollars to spread lies about the Value Them Both Amendment.
Missouri election guide: what voters will see on their ballot in November
Now that the Missouri primary is over, the races are decided for the November 8 election. Here is a rundown of statewide races and those specific to southwest Missouri, Springfield and the Ozarks.
Busch Valentine to square off against Schmitt in Missouri race for US Senate
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Trudy Busch Valentine has won the Democratic nomination for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Valentine defeated Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and several other challengers. The few polls of the race for the Democratic nomination showed her ahead, but by how much varied, with some showing Valentine significantly ahead, while others showed a tight race. Valentine had a big lead early in the night, but as the evening went on, Kunce closed the gap.
Re-match between Davids, Adkins begins for the Kansas 3rd Congressional District
Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District
Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals — Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
A Website says Missouri is a Top 4 place to get “Off the Grid”
Going off the grid is for people who are sick and tired of emails, scam callers, annoying neighbors, and big brother knowing what you're doing, and if you want to get off the grid then Missouri is the place for you according to one website. According to the website thediscoverer.com,...
After vote on Amendment 2, what's next in Kansas?
Legend Says There’s $500,000 in Jewelry Under a Missouri Oak Tree
Let me tell you a story about how thieves nearly 100 years ago stole a ton of jewelry in Missouri. The theft really happened and the riches they stole have never been found although legend says they're buried somewhere in the state under an oak tree. Legends of America is...
Kansas voters resoundingly vote 'NO' on amendment over regulating right to abortion
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
Here are the key primary election results from Missouri
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Missouri's top race is an open contest for U.S. Senate following the retirement of Republican Roy Blunt.
KCMO city leaders say 347 lane miles were resurfaced during summer program
Where does Missouri rank on the List of Most Haunted States?
Halloween will be here before we know it, which means the spooky season is almost upon us, and a website has ranked the 10 Most Haunted States in the US and Missouri makes the list, where does the Show-Me State rank?. According to the website thegetaway.com, Missouri is the second...
Here’s who voters will see on the ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in November
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Republican Eric Burlison and Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer will be on the November ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in the U.S. House. The District Seven primary winners will be on the ballot in November in hopes of representing Greene, Christian, Polk, Stone, Taney and Lawrence counties in the U.S. House. Billy Long […]
Missourians 'Very Nervous' About Kansas Abortion Vote
This reporting was supported by the International Women's Media Foundation's Reproductive Rights Reporting Fund. Kansas City, Missouri, residents voting at the iconic World War I Museum and Memorial were casting ballots for a whole host of local and state primary races today. But for many, an issue not on their ballot was front of mind: the vote in Kansas about whether that state should have a constitutional right to abortion.
Do Missouri Democrats stand a chance in the U.S. Senate race?
While the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Missouri is grabbing the lion’s share of attention, there’s also a competitive race on the Democratic side. A new Emerson College poll out this week shows Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine leading Marine Corps veteran Lucas Kunce by a few percentage points, 39% to 35%. KCUR's Sam Zeff breaks down why Democrats might actually have a shot in Missouri's U.S. Senate race.
A Man from Northern Missouri Created a Time Machine and Then Disappeared
Some people dream of building a time machine. One Missouri man really did it and did one thing very few can claim. He disappeared. The story of "Madman" Mike Marcum dates back to 1995. His story is documented on Wikipedia and has even been shared by books on Audible and Soundcloud. He was even featured on the Art Bell radio show in September of 1995. Art Bell's website documents Mike's story and adds that he was alleged to have stolen 6 transformers from a Missouri power station.
Mobile home dumped under bridge in Kansas City
Independent Missouri Senate candidate is closer to making November ballot
Polls for Missouri's primary will close Tuesday at 7 p.m., but the Independent candidate for U.S. Senate says the results won't alter his campaign plan for November.
All 6 Missouri Republican U-S House Members Vote ‘No’ On Assault Weapons Ban; Both Missouri Dems Vote ‘Yes’
(MISSOURINET) – The U-S House has passed a bill to ban the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. Marshall Griffin tells us how Missouri’s congressional delegation voted:
