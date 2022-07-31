ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Poll: Missourians wants recreational marijuana legalized and blame Biden for inflation

KCTV 5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kctv5.com

Comments / 6

Related
KCTV 5

Busch Valentine to square off against Schmitt in Missouri race for US Senate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Trudy Busch Valentine has won the Democratic nomination for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Valentine defeated Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and several other challengers. The few polls of the race for the Democratic nomination showed her ahead, but by how much varied, with some showing Valentine significantly ahead, while others showed a tight race. Valentine had a big lead early in the night, but as the evening went on, Kunce closed the gap.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Re-match between Davids, Adkins begins for the Kansas 3rd Congressional District

Kansas remains one of the few states where abortion remains legal. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. AG Eric Schmitt defeats Greitens, Hartzler in race for U.S. Senate Republican nomination. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Schmitt defeated former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and Congresswoman...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Missouri#Election Local#Inflation And Economy#Kansas#Guns#Politics#Union Station#Red Rally#Nfl#A Chiefs Red Rally#Kci Tsa
Missouri Independent

Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District

Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals —  Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

After vote on Amendment 2, what's next in Kansas?

Local jeweler seeks owner of precious engagement ring found at Arrowhead. A Blue Springs jeweler suddenly became a diamond detective when a woman walked in this week to say she’d found a ring at the George Strait concert at Arrowhead on Saturday. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Mental health...
KANSAS STATE
AccuWeather

Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado

Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missourians 'Very Nervous' About Kansas Abortion Vote

This reporting was supported by the International Women's Media Foundation's Reproductive Rights Reporting Fund. Kansas City, Missouri, residents voting at the iconic World War I Museum and Memorial were casting ballots for a whole host of local and state primary races today. But for many, an issue not on their ballot was front of mind: the vote in Kansas about whether that state should have a constitutional right to abortion.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Do Missouri Democrats stand a chance in the U.S. Senate race?

While the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Missouri is grabbing the lion’s share of attention, there’s also a competitive race on the Democratic side. A new Emerson College poll out this week shows Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine leading Marine Corps veteran Lucas Kunce by a few percentage points, 39% to 35%. KCUR's Sam Zeff breaks down why Democrats might actually have a shot in Missouri's U.S. Senate race.
MISSOURI STATE
96.5 KVKI

A Man from Northern Missouri Created a Time Machine and Then Disappeared

Some people dream of building a time machine. One Missouri man really did it and did one thing very few can claim. He disappeared. The story of "Madman" Mike Marcum dates back to 1995. His story is documented on Wikipedia and has even been shared by books on Audible and Soundcloud. He was even featured on the Art Bell radio show in September of 1995. Art Bell's website documents Mike's story and adds that he was alleged to have stolen 6 transformers from a Missouri power station.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Mobile home dumped under bridge in Kansas City

A sign outside Victory Bible Church in Lawrence read “Vote Yes. It’s a matter of life or death.” On Monday morning, it sat vandalized after the property was spray-painted. |. There is some confusion today after quite a few people received a text message with misinformation about...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy