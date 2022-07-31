ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-Missourians peacefully demonstrate for spiritual freedom in China

By Hannah Falcon
 5 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A group of Mid-Missouri residents held a banner-signing event at the Columbia Farmer's Market Saturday morning calling for the freedom of Falun Gong.

Falun Gong is a spiritual practice shunned by the Chinese Communist Party 23 years ago. The party attempted to pit the general public against those who practice Falun Gong. Practitioners are imprisoned and tortured in China.

Recently, Falun Gong received national attention from activist groups and politicians. Demonstrations have occurred across the country in cities including Chicago, Washington, D.C. and, as of Saturday, Columbia. It's been brought to light this month as July 20 marks 23 years of persecution.

Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Missouri) and Rep. Sam Graves (R-Missouri) sent letters of support to demonstrators in Washington, D.C.

Central Missouri Falun Gong practitioners told ABC 17 over email they're also showing support for e Stop Forced Organ Harvesting Act (S. 602, H.R. 1592) and the Falun Gong Protection Act (H.R. 631) through Saturday's banner signing.

The post Mid-Missourians peacefully demonstrate for spiritual freedom in China appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

