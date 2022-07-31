SLCPD: OICI protocol issued after woman dies following physical arrest

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has activated the officer-involved-critical-incident (OICI) protocol today after the death of Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, was ruled a homicide by the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner.

According to police records, an investigation into Mohn began on January 11 at 3:13 a.m. when a security guard for Marathon Petroleum’s Salt Lake City refinery notified SLCPD of a woman, later identified as Mohn, who was “walking in circles carrying a piece of rebar in the intersection of 400 West 900 North.”

Security additionally alerted SLCPD that Mohn allegedly tried getting into a secured area and successfully accessed the truck exit gate. From there, a truck driver stopped Mohn who then allegedly ran off the property and back into the intersection.

At 3:30 a.m. an officer with SLCPD was able to locate Mohn holding two pieces of rebar. Records state that Mohn was compliant when the officer ordered her to drop the rebar and sit on the ground. However, SLCPD notes that a witness of the arrest said Mohn “just kept screaming incoherent language,” and that she “was resisting and attempted to run.”

The officer on the scene eventually called for back up at 3:35 a.m. after taking Mohn into custody.

While in custody, Mohn allegedly refused to give officers her name, began resisting officers, kicking one officer several times. Documents state that police attempted to calm Mohn down repeatedly, but she continued “screaming randomly” and kicking. As a result, law enforcement allegedly applied a leg restraint device.

According to police records, once officers administered the leg restraints, the recognized that Mohn had stopped resisting and yelling. Mohn’s immediate change in behavior prompted one officer on the scene to order her to be placed in the “recovery position.”

Another officer allegedly noticed Mohn breathing while in the position, though she remained unresponsive. Records state that no shots were fired during this incident.

In an attempt to illicit a reaction from Mohn, one officer employed a sternal rub, which SLCPD says is a form of pain stimulus used on unconscious people to prompt a response. Additionally, police records note that officers made numerous other attempts to wake Mohn, including administering a dose of naloxone, “a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.”

Mohn allegedly continued to be unresponsive, to which officers decided to remove her from all restraints and go forward with CPR.

Official documents say that Mohn was then transported by Gold Cross to Salt Lake Regional Hospital in critical condition, where staff reported that “Mohn’s condition was improving and that she was on the path of recovery,” and later reclassified her condition as non-life threatening.

Records state that SLCPD then left the hospital, as Mohn’s arrest did not require “guard duty.”

Later, when officers were conducting an inventory of Mohn’s property, they allegedly located methamphetamine, marijuana spice, and alcohol.

Following this incident, SLCPD was notified on February 9 that on January 28, hospital staff allegedly moved Mohn into an intensive care unit where she died on January 30. SLCPD notes that no details or medical updates were provided to them when Mohn was transferred to the ICU or when she died.

Documents state that following an analysis by the medical examiner, Mohn’s immediate cause of death was established as “anoxic brain injury” due to “cardiac arrest” due to “probable methamphetamine intoxication in the setting of an altercation involving physical restraint.”

At this time, SLCPD notes that the four officers involved in Mohn’s arrest are on standard paid leave.

A statement regarding this incident issued by SLCPD Chief Mike Brown reads:

“Police officers make incredibly important decisions at lightning speed and under incredible stress and volatility. These decisions are heavily scrutinized. Our officers acted appropriately, quickly and professionally to save Ms. Mohn’s life. We welcome and respect the officer-involved-critical-incident protocol. We have confidence this will be a fair and judicious process guided by the rule of law and grounded in evidence.”

