ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC4

SLCPD: OICI protocol issued after woman dies following physical arrest

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GbwEb_0gz887a400

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has activated the officer-involved-critical-incident (OICI) protocol today after the death of Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, was ruled a homicide by the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner.

According to police records, an investigation into Mohn began on January 11 at 3:13 a.m. when a security guard for Marathon Petroleum’s Salt Lake City refinery notified SLCPD of a woman, later identified as Mohn, who was “walking in circles carrying a piece of rebar in the intersection of 400 West 900 North.”

Security additionally alerted SLCPD that Mohn allegedly tried getting into a secured area and successfully accessed the truck exit gate. From there, a truck driver stopped Mohn who then allegedly ran off the property and back into the intersection.

POLICE: Pleasant Grove man missing for days

At 3:30 a.m. an officer with SLCPD was able to locate Mohn holding two pieces of rebar. Records state that Mohn was compliant when the officer ordered her to drop the rebar and sit on the ground. However, SLCPD notes that a witness of the arrest said Mohn “just kept screaming incoherent language,” and that she “was resisting and attempted to run.”

The officer on the scene eventually called for back up at 3:35 a.m. after taking Mohn into custody.

While in custody, Mohn allegedly refused to give officers her name, began resisting officers, kicking one officer several times. Documents state that police attempted to calm Mohn down repeatedly, but she continued “screaming randomly” and kicking. As a result, law enforcement allegedly applied a leg restraint device.

According to police records, once officers administered the leg restraints, the recognized that Mohn had stopped resisting and yelling. Mohn’s immediate change in behavior prompted one officer on the scene to order her to be placed in the “recovery position.”

Famous Utah chicken chain, Pretty Bird announces 4th location

Another officer allegedly noticed Mohn breathing while in the position, though she remained unresponsive. Records state that no shots were fired during this incident.

In an attempt to illicit a reaction from Mohn, one officer employed a sternal rub, which SLCPD says is a form of pain stimulus used on unconscious people to prompt a response. Additionally, police records note that officers made numerous other attempts to wake Mohn, including administering a dose of naloxone, “a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.”

Mohn allegedly continued to be unresponsive, to which officers decided to remove her from all restraints and go forward with CPR.

Official documents say that Mohn was then transported by Gold Cross to Salt Lake Regional Hospital in critical condition, where staff reported that “Mohn’s condition was improving and that she was on the path of recovery,” and later reclassified her condition as non-life threatening.

Records state that SLCPD then left the hospital, as Mohn’s arrest did not require “guard duty.”

Later, when officers were conducting an inventory of Mohn’s property, they allegedly located methamphetamine, marijuana spice, and alcohol.

Los Angeles’ 1st Mexican restaurant coming to Utah

Following this incident, SLCPD was notified on February 9 that on January 28, hospital staff allegedly moved Mohn into an intensive care unit where she died on January 30. SLCPD notes that no details or medical updates were provided to them when Mohn was transferred to the ICU or when she died.

Documents state that following an analysis by the medical examiner, Mohn’s immediate cause of death was established as “anoxic brain injury” due to “cardiac arrest” due to “probable methamphetamine intoxication in the setting of an altercation involving physical restraint.”

At this time, SLCPD notes that the four officers involved in Mohn’s arrest are on standard paid leave.

A statement regarding this incident issued by SLCPD Chief Mike Brown reads:

“Police officers make incredibly important decisions at lightning speed and under incredible stress and volatility. These decisions are heavily scrutinized. Our officers acted appropriately, quickly and professionally to save Ms. Mohn’s life. We welcome and respect the officer-involved-critical-incident protocol. We have confidence this will be a fair and judicious process guided by the rule of law and grounded in evidence.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

FOX 13 Investigates: Despite training, SLCPD stands over a stabbing victim instead of giving first aid

SALT LAKE CITY — The victim cried for help. A 911 caller asked for permission to help. Even the stabber pleaded for her boyfriend to receive help. Despite hours of medical training, two white officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department stood over a Black stabbing victim for approximately eight minutes, choosing not to give first aid.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah#Rebar#Naloxone#Law Enforcement#Marathon Petroleum#Slcpd
ABC4

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in relation to SLC crash

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been arrested as a result of the car crash that has closed off the fifth south on-ramp at 500 West in Salt Lake City. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) reports that at 7:41 a.m. a black BMW car passed a UHP Trooper headed northbound on Interstate-15 traveling at […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Missing Utah woman found alive 1 week after crashing car in 300-foot ravine

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A 64-year-old woman who was reported missing out of Brigham City was found alive Wednesday night. Deputies with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said the woman, whose name was not released, was found lying in the middle of Willard Peak Road, approximately 1 mile south of Mantua, just before midnight Thursday.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
ABC4

Victim identified in fatal SLC motorcycle crash

THURSDAY 8/4/22 9:11 a.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have released the identity of a man killed in a motorcycle crash in Salt Lake City on Wednesday morning. Salt Lake City Police says the victim is David Alexander Kluger. Kluger was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by an SUV near 2290 […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Man killed in SLC autoped crash

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police responded to two serious crashes on Tuesday night, both happening within 15 minutes of each other, with one crash resulting in a death. Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the first crash took place at near Main Street and Merrimac Avenue around 9:15 p.m. and involved a motorcyclist and […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UTA: Several closures due to police activity

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – At this time 1700 South Main Street to 300 West is closed off while officers work to clear up an incident that was thought to involve a hazardous or suspicious item. Detective Ruff with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) confirmed to ABC4 that the object in question was […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Plane unable to land at Ogden Airport

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Deputy Chief Britt Clark with Weber Fire confirmed to ABC4 that a pilot called into the Ogden Airport to report that he was unable to land due to an issue with his plane’s engine. Eventually, Clark said that the plane landed in some muddy areas roughly five miles west of Ogden […]
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Murder suspect of Millcreek mother convicted of stolen firearm charges

SALT LAKE CITY — A convicted felon and suspect of the murder of 57-year-old Millcreek mother Linda Nemelka was found guilty of stolen firearm charges on Sunday. After a four-day trial, James Dekota Brunson, 25, of Orem, Utah was found guilty of possession of firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon and possession of stolen firearms, according to Utah’s Department of Justice.
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC4

Taylorsville Police search for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? Taylorsville Police are searching for a robbery suspect who targeted a 7-Eleven store late Monday night. Officers say the store was located at 3180 W. 5400 South and the robbery took place around 11:30 p.m. Police say the suspect walked into the convenience store and stole […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Bountiful man killed, three juveniles injured in I-70 crash

GREEN RIVER, Utah — A Bountiful man died in a single-car crash on I-70 near Green River last week. Three children were in the Toyota 4Runner with 51-year-old William D. Barnett when it veered off the shoulder of I-70 on July 27. The Department of Public Safety said the...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
kjzz.com

Salt Lake City reaches 21 fatal crashes in 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In just a few days, there have been three fatal traffic-related crashes in Salt Lake City, including two in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday morning at 2290 South 1300 East, a motorcyclist was struck and killed in the most recent fatal incident. Tuesday...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Murray Police searching for alleged car thief

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman? The Murray Police Department is searching for a woman accused of stealing a minivan.  Her image was captured on camera standing outside moments before she allegedly drove away with the stolen vehicle. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, royal blue shorts and has light-colored […]
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy