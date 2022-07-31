One dead, several injured following Thursday crash on Hwy 126

www.kezi.com
WOMAN HURT IN TWO-VEHICLE WRECK
A woman was hurt in a two-vehicle wreck near Sutherlin on Wednesday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the accident took place at about 9:20 a.m. in the 300 block of Rathbun Road. A male driver admitted to pulling his vehicle in the front of the other one after to failing to ensure there was no oncoming traffic. The driver whose vehicle was hit sustained an injury to her neck. Both vehicles could be driven from the scene. Public works staff was advised of damage to the guard rail.
Lane Co. Fatal, Aug. 4
Deputies responded to the area of Territorial Hwy. and Demming Rd. Tuesday night at about 11:30pm after receiving the report of a motorcycle vs. passenger vehicle traffic crash. Initial reports indicated that a motorcycle passed a vehicle at a high rate of speed before colliding with a second vehicle that was making a turn. The motorcyclist was found to be unresponsive and not breathing following the impact. Upon arrival, responding paramedics determined the motorcyclist to be deceased. Investigation revealed that a 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle had been southbound on Territorial Hwy. when it struck the rear passenger quarter-panel of a northbound Honda CRV that was turning westbound onto Demming Rd. The motorcycle did not appear to have a functioning headlight prior to the impact. Speed, alcohol, and defective lighting are all being investigated as factors contributing to the crash. The driver of the CRV is cooperating with the investigation. The names of the involved are being withheld at this time.
Fatal Crash I-5, Linn Co., Aug. 4
On Tuesday August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. Preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by, Jay Ward, age 46, from Salem, was northbound near milepost 236 when for unknown reasons left the roadway onto the median shoulder. After going on the median shoulder, the truck rolled multiple times before coming to rest. Jay Ward was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger identified as Davis Ward, age 20, from Salem, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. OSP was assisted by Albany Fire Department and ODOT.
Fire near Dexter destroys structures
DEXTER, Ore. -- A fire at a shop near Dexter has completely demolished a building and an RV, and left one person with minor injuries. Fire officials say they responded to a reported structure fire on Rattlesnake Road just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 4. Crews reportedly arrived to find a shop and an RV engulfed in flames. Crews leapt to extinguish the fire, and after a short battle during which a propane tank reportedly exploded, the fire was 100% contained. Crews are presently working on clean up operations.
Suspect detained after shots fired, Lane County deputies say
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A suspect has been detained after gunshots were reported on Cottage Grove Lorane Road, officials say. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at about 12:04 p.m. on August 3 from the 2800 block of Cottage Grove Lorane Road, a few miles west of Cottage Grove. They say the caller reported that they overheard someone threatening to shoot somebody else. According to the LCSO, the caller then said they heard gunshots.
Two fires stopped along Trans-Pacific Highway
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters from Coos Forest Protective Association and North Bend Rural Fire District responded to two fires burning along the Trans-Pacific Highway Wednesday. Firefighters were able to stop the first fire at about a quarter of an acre and the second fire at 1 acre. The...
Body of missing person recovered in Cottage Grove Lake
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A deceased person has been recovered from Cottage Grove Lake. An official with the Lane County Sheriff's Office confirmed on the morning of August 3 that a body was located in the water at Cottage Grove Lake. According to the official, the identity of the body has been confirmed to be that of Harry McIntire, 75, who went missing on July 24.
Apartment fire sends one to the hospital
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Springfield Fire crews arrived to an apartment fire in the 200 block of Bethel Drive around 7:15 am on Tuesday morning, the agency reports. Staff from a neighboring business heard shouting that there was a fire and quickly set up ladders for residents to use to evacuate from the second story. These individuals and other responsive community members also pulled a resident out of the building from a first floor apartment.
FATAL CRASH NEAR MAPLETON, OREGON ON HIGHWAY 126W
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at about 3:55 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126W near Mapleton. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram pickup, operated by Roger Montgomery, age 63,...
At Least Seven Apparent Drownings In 12-Day Span
BEND, OR -- More than half a dozen people have died on Oregon waterways in just the past two weeks. The most recent apparent drowning was in Cottage Grove Lake, in Lane County. A 75-year-old man went into the water while boating Tuesday and didn’t resurface. Ashley Massey, with...
Drowning Fern Ridge, Lane Co., Aug. 3
Monday afternoon at about 3:55pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a swimmer at Fern Ridge Reservoir had gone underwater and not resurfaced. The swimmer was last seen about 30 feet off of the bank at the Richardson Park day-use swimming area. Deputies were on scene within about 15 minutes. Divers from the Lane County Sheriff volunteer dive team also responded and began searching the area in the water where the victim had last been seen. The victim was located deceased under the surface of the water just prior to 7:00pm. He was not wearing a life jacket. The identity of the victim, a 17 year old male, is being withheld at this time.
Albany man crashes into house, arrested for DUII police say
ALBANY, Ore. -- A man who crashed a truck into a living room Sunday afternoon was arrested for driving under the influence and other charges, Albany Police Department said. APD said officers responded to a reported motor vehicle crash and injury on Mountain View Drive at about 4 p.m. on July 31. Officers said that when they arrived to the scene, they found a Dodge Ram pick-up truck had crashed into the living room of a house. Police add that while a 13-year-old was in the living room at the time of the crash, they fortunately suffered only minor injuries and did not need to go to the hospital.
Man arrested after allegedly shooting a passerby in rural Lane County
MOHAWK, Ore. -- A man is in custody after allegedly shooting a random person on a country road with a shotgun while they were driving, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. On July 31, just before 9 p.m., LCSO deputies responded to a reported shooting McGowan Creek Road, officials said. Deputies said they were told by the 29-year-old victim that he and his vehicle were shot several times by birdshot from a shotgun while driving on the road. Officials say that even though the victim took numerous hits, including to the face, he was able to get away from the shooter and drive to meet paramedics responding to the incident. The LCSO says the victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.
UPDATE: Missing 5-year-old found
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department is asking for help in finding a five-year-old boy who likely went missing Monday night. EPD say that Stellen River Swanson, 5, was reported missing this morning. Officials say the boy was reported missing by his mother, but it is not known exactly when he went missing.
