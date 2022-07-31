14-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shoots Himself While Playing With Gun In Holmesburg, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the leg while playing with a gun in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood on Saturday evening, police say. It happened on the 4200 block of Vista Street around 7 p.m.

The teenage boy was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by medical services, where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.

