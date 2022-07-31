ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

14-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shoots Himself While Playing With Gun In Holmesburg, Philadelphia Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4858DM_0gz87mxL00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the leg while playing with a gun in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood on Saturday evening, police say. It happened on the 4200 block of Vista Street around 7 p.m.

The teenage boy was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by medical services, where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

Comments / 3

Wayne Jones
4d ago

good job officers you left the gun in the home or in the position of the 14 year old and he knows where it is and how to get to it a second time if he needs it great job Philadelphia PD

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Man Crashes Car After Being Shot, Killed In East Frankford, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A deadly shooting leads to a crash in East Frankford. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at Torresdale Avenue and Gillingham Street. Investigators say a man was shot while driving a red Nissan, then crashed into a pole and died. Police believe a male passenger shot the victim. He was seen running away from the car. So far, police have not made any arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Investigating 2 Separate Shootings In Kensington That Left Man Dead, 2 Others Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two shooters are on the run in Kensington on Thursday morning. Police are looking for one who shot two people near a playground, and another who knocked on a door and shot someone inside a home. Between those two shootings, there are at least three victims. All three were taken to Temple University Hospital, where one is in stable condition, another is fighting for his life, and the third was pronounced dead late Wednesday night. These two shootings happened about a mile apart in Kensington. The second shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. Police responded to multiple 911 calls about...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Philadelphia Police Say#Holmesburg#Vista Street
CBS Philly

Man Shot While Sleeping In Bed During Home Invasion In West Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A home invasion in West Philadelphia ended with a man shot while he was asleep. Investigators say around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, someone walked into a third-floor bedroom on North 43rd Street and shot a 20-year-old man who was sleeping in his bed. The man is in critical condition after being shot in the face, chest, and legs. Police say the shooter targeted the victim and left the scene. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man's Death in Southwest Philly Brushfire Investigated as Homicide

A man was found burned to death after firefighters put out a brushfire in Southwest Philadelphia Thursday morning. The man was about 30-40 years old and was found unresponsive in a field after the blaze on the 3100 block of 81st Street in the Eastwick neighborhood was extinguished, the Philadelphia Police Department said. Police were investigating the death as homicide by arson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Oxford Circle teen fatally shot in the head, stomach on Frankford Avenue

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia man was fatally shot in the city’s Frankford section Monday. The incident happened on the 4700 block of Frankford Avenue around 3:15 pm. According to police, an 18-year-old boy was shot in the head and abdomen. The victim arrived at Jefferson Frankford Hospital in a private vehicle, where doctors pronounced him dead at 3:32 pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Gunman Shoots 2 Men in SEPTA Station Drive-by Shooting

A gunman in a white van drove by a Philadelphia SEPTA station and wounded two men who were standing in a stairwell, leading to a police chase Wednesday morning, police said. A 29-year-old was in critical condition from a gunshot to the chest and a 19-year-old was stable after getting shot in leg as the gunman opened fire while passing the station on Frankford Avenue and Arrott Street in the Frankford neighborhood, Philadelphia Police Department Capt. John Walker said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
delawarevalleynews.com

Philly Police Looking For Pair Of Habitual Robbers

Some people should not be allowed to walk the streets. The two people in the above photo and below video fir that criteria. Police said they are responsible for at least three armed robberies in Philadelphia. There is a very good chance that the two, when caught will be doing time under federal charges as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

2 men critically injured, shot multiple times in Cathedral Park

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Tuesday, two men were shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Cathedral Park neighborhood. The incident happened on the 5200 block of Harlan Street around 2:00 pm. According to police, a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by medics, where...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man dies after he was shot in head, back in Germantown

GERMANTOWN - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man in extremely critical condition in Germantown. According to authorities, police were called to the 200 block of Zeralda Street Wednesday night, a little before 7 p.m., on the report of a shooting. Responding officers found Nathan Ervin, 28,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Dies In Eastwick Arson After Crews Extinguish Brush Fire, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man died in a fire that was intentionally set in Philadelphia’s Eastwick neighborhood early Thursday morning. The incident occurred on the 3100 block of South 81st Street around 8:15 a.m. The man was found unresponsive in a field after Engine 69 extinguished a brush fire. Medics pronounced him dead on the scene. Police say a fire marshall on the scene deemed the blaze arson. The man’s identity is unknown at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Brother: Remains of 2 kids killed in 1985 Pa. bombing returned

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The remains of two children killed in the 1985 bombing by police of a Philadelphia home used as the headquarters of a Black radical group have been returned to their brother, the man said Wednesday. The remains of Katricia and Zanetta Dotson will be cremated and taken to North Carolina to be […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man fatally shot 5 times in the back on Fairhill Street

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Franklinville neighborhood. The incident happened on the 3800 block of Fairhill Street just before noon Monday. According to police, a man in his 20s was shot five times to the back...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man, 32, fatally shot at close range in Hunting Park, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in Hunting Park. According to authorities, officers received a 911 call for gunshots and a shooting just before midnight on the 3800 block of N Fairhill Street. Police say a 32-year-old man was found lying on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
71K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy