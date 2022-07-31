Protesters call for Jersey City councilwoman accused in hit-and-run to resign

bronx.news12.com
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
ALERT CENTER: Man charged, extradited to New York in fatal North Bellport drive-by shooting
Police say Shati Smith was arrested in the murder of Lee Houpe, who was killed outside his residence on Post Avenue in North Bellport on June 15, 2022.
Police: Arrest made in Friday shooting of women in car
The Peekskill Police Department has released new details about two recent shootings.
Shooting leaves McDonald's worker brain dead; Brooklyn man charged with attempted murder
A Brooklyn man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of a McDonald's worker on Monday allegedly over cold French fries. Prosecutors say Michael Morgan, 20, shot Matthew Webb, 23, Aug. 1 at the Fulton Street establishment after there was an argument about the French fries served to Morgan’s mother.
Peekskill police: Man arrested in shooting of women in car; suspect sought in 2nd shooting
The Peekskill Police Department gave an update on two shootings that took place in the city.
Police: MTA bus crash in the Bronx leaves driver critical, 12 passengers injured
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus crashed into a pole Thursday morning in the Bronx, sending 13 people to the hospital, according to the NYPD. Police say the bus struck a subway column at Boston and West Farms roads around 8:25 a.m. Police say there were 13 people on the bus...
NYPD: Bronx shooting claims the life of 19-year-old from New Jersey
Police have revealed the identity of the victim of a late-July fatal shooting in the Bronx.
Police: Valley Stream man arrested for striking teen boy on bike, hitting car and fleeing scene
Shakyai Brownlow is charged with assault in the second degree, leaving the scene of an incident, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.
Rattled: Police ticket Orange County man for killing rattlesnake
An Orange County man was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Police say they received a tip from the Woodbury Police Department about a rattlesnake found dead in a driveway in July. The snake had its head cut off and its rattle missing.
Body cam video released of police shooting at Dollar General in Pleasantville
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has released new videos from a shooting that involved police in Atlantic County earlier this summer.
Police search for hit-and-run suspect in Jersey City
They say 63-year-old-man was riding his bike southbound along JFK Boulevard in the city's Greenville section where he was hit by a maroon sedan.
Prosecutor’s office: 17-year-old charged with murder in shooting at NJ deli
The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office has announced a 17-year-old from Trenton has been arrested and charged in the death of a 54-year-old man inside a deli.
Video Shows Jersey City Councilwoman In Hit-Run Trying To Get Out Of Car Tow Last Year
Newly-released bodycam footage shows a Jersey City councilwoman at the center of a recent hit-and-run case trying to plead her way out of having her car towed last year. The footage released by Hudson County View shows Amy DeGise on the verge of tears as her Nissan Rogue was loaded onto a tow truck in Hoboken.
Police: Multiple people injured after BB gun shootings within the last 24 hours in NYC
Police are now investigating two separate incidents involving BB guns as multiple people, including two young girls, were injured within the last 24 hours.
Police: Windows smashed on 27 cars in East Meadow; suspect arrested
Police say they have arrested one individual in connection to the crimes.
Police: Man dies following assault at Middletown gas station; suspect charged
Middletown police say a man has died after he was assaulted at a gas station last week.
Authorities in Orange County make 5 illegal firearm arrests
A new push to crack down on illegal firearms and gun violence has resulted in five arrests in six days.
Months before hit-and-run, NJ councilwoman tried to influence cop towing her car
JERSEY CITY — A newly released video shows that a councilwoman who is now facing calls to resign for a hit-and-run last month was towed last year, just weeks after being elected. "I was endorsed by the police in Jersey City, I’m a councilwoman," Amy DeGise told a Hoboken...
Edison, NJ daycare worker charged with abusing 2-year-old child
EDISON — A head teacher at a daycare for young children is accused of physically assaulting a 2-year-old. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said that Nusrat J. Ameen, 56, of Edison, was arrested on Monday. Ameen is charged with fourth-degree abuse and neglect. The incident at I Can Kids...
Police: Woman inside parked car shot in Wyandanch
A woman was shot in the driver's seat of a parked car in Wyandanch early Tuesday, police say.
ALERT CENTER: 1 dead in hit-and-run motorcycle crash; driver charged
A 26-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Fairfield, police say.
