ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Protesters call for Jersey City councilwoman accused in hit-and-run to resign

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
bronx.news12.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Jersey City, NJ
Crime & Safety
News 12

Rattled: Police ticket Orange County man for killing rattlesnake

An Orange County man was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Police say they received a tip from the Woodbury Police Department about a rattlesnake found dead in a driveway in July. The snake had its head cut off and its rattle missing.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy