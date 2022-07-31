112 wells reported dry in Butte County as drought persists

krcrtv.com
actionnewsnow.com
Statewide water use drops by more than 7%, several Northern California communities lead the way
CHICO, Calif. - Many communities in California are still working toward meeting Governor Gavin Newsom's 15% water conservation goal. Statewide water use in June was 7.6% lower than in June 2020, more than double the 3% savings in May. The Sacramento River Region -- which covers the Northern California area -- saved 10%.
krcrtv.com
Road construction begins in Upper Bidwell Park
CHICO, Calif. — Construction is beginning in Upper Bidwell Park in the City of Chico. Portions of Upper Park Road have been closed to the public for over a decade due to increased erosion from storms and wear and tear. Those traversing the area should remain cautious as large...
actionnewsnow.com
Power outage affecting nearly 120 PG&E customers in Shasta, Tehama counties
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 12:11 P.M. UPDATE - Nearly 120 PG&E customers remain without power in Shasta and Tehama counties on Thursday afternoon. The power outage was reported just before 9:50 a.m. As of noon, it was affecting 119 customers. The outage cut power to 544 customers when it was first...
krcrtv.com
First human case of West Nile virus reported in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — The Butte County Public Health agency (BCPH) confirmed this year’s first human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) infection in Butte County, making this the seventh reported incident of WNV infections in California. The individual who was exposed to the virus "is over 65 years of age and is experiencing a severe WNV illness."
krcrtv.com
Butte County Cal Fire sending resources to McKinney Fire
Chico, Calif. — In Butte County, firefighters have been sent up to Siskiyou county to help fight the McKinney fire. Butte County firefighters who were fighting the Oak fire down in Yosemite were reassigned and are en route to the McKinney fire, including a strike team, engines, and a supervisor.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico considers expanding the city with unincorporated islands
CHICO, Calif. - Chico City Council will vote Tuesday night on whether or not to move the annexation process forward of four unincorporated islands in city limits. The four areas are off of W. East Ave., El Monte Ave., Chico Canyon Rd. and W. Sacramento Ave. The city refers to these areas as islands because they are unincorporated parts of Butte County surrounded by Chico.
deseret.com
Report: Glen Canyon Dam plumbing problems could cause ‘massive bottleneck’ on Colorado River
A report released Wednesday suggests declining flows on the Colorado River are not only putting power generation at the Glen Canyon Dam at risk, but impacting the ability to deliver water to Nevada, California, Arizona and Mexico, otherwise known as the lower basin. Compiled by the Utah Rivers Council, the...
krcrtv.com
Former tree-trimmer sentenced for murders in Tehama and Butte Counties
OROVILLE, Calif. — A serial killer who operated in Butte and Tehama Counties was sentenced to three life terms without the possibility of parole for murdering three people plus two more life terms for attempting to murder two others Thursday. Ryan Scott Blinston, 38, of Oroville, was previously found...
krcrtv.com
Northstate agencies come together to provide mutual aid for McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The McKinney Fire has been burning in the Klamath National Forest since July 29, devastating more than 50,000 acres of land and reportedly claiming 4 lives. The severity of the blaze has resulted in an outpouring of support from all across the Northstate, with many...
krcrtv.com
CHICO'S QUALITY OF LIFE: city council sends voter initiative to special meeting
CHICO, Calif. — Some people in Chico say their quality of life is deteriorating, namely because of surrounding homeless encampments that involve a lengthy process for police to break them up. Now, the city council is trying to keep the city accountable and leaving it to the voters. It's...
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County Water Agency (PCWA)
Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) is the primary water resource agency for Placer County, California, with a broad range of responsibilities including water resource planning and management, retail and wholesale supply of drinking water and irrigation water, and production of hydroelectric energy. Auburn, Calif. 95603.
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
actionnewsnow.com
Commercial structure fire at Big Lots in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - 10:08 p.m. UPDATE - The commercial structure fire at Big Lots off Oro Dam Boulevard in Oroville has been 100% contained, says CAL FIRE Butte Unit. The structure, located off Oro Damn Boulevard, caught fire at approximately 7:45 p.m. and burned in the alcove between Big Lots and a vacant building, as well as the façade of the store, says CAL FIRE.
Three Men Charged in Oregon With Stealing 360,000 Gallons of Water for Their 10,000 Illegal Marijuana Plants
Three men, including one from Mexico, are accused of growing more than 10,000 illegal marijuana plants and stealing 360,000 gallons of water after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office raided a property near Sprague River. Police found 20 greenhouses with thousands of unsanctioned marijuana plants at the alleged illegal growing...
krcrtv.com
Fire at Big Lots in Oroville, firefighters at scene
OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 1, 8:50 PM:. Butte County CAL FIRE officials said they have contained the fire to a wooden alcove and façade at Big Lots in Oroville. Firefighters responded to the store off of Oro Dam Boulevard E and quickly stopped its forward spread. They said they found a minor extension into the attic space before the fire was completely extinguished.
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
actionnewsnow.com
Summertime makes way for 2 big construction projects at Chico Unified School District
CHICO, Calif. - It's been a busy summer, with new construction at schools in the Chico Unified School District. One of those construction projects includes a new engineering and welding building at Pleasant Valley High School off Marigold Avenue in Chico. It's a 3,900 square foot expansion. Construction workers have...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman suspected of starting 4 fires in Tehama County arrested
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A woman was arrested as she is suspected of starting four fires in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said 57-year-old Tina Farnsworth was arrested on July 27 for four counts of arson to a building or wildland and two counts of vandalism.
KTVZ
Klamath County SO raids, destroys 20-geenhouse illegal marijuana grow near Sprague River; 3 arrested
SPRAGUE RIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Klamath County Sheriff's Office raided and destroyed a 20-greenhouse illegal marijuana grow site west of Sprague River on Tuesday, arresting three people as several others ran into the woods. The sheriff's office served a search warrant after surveillance of the property west of Sprague...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle, RV crash in Oroville, 1 taken to hospital
OROVILLE, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - One person was taken the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Oroville on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of George Pacific Way and Feather River Boulevard before 11:30 a.m. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said a person was taken to the hospital...
