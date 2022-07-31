Hamilton Center hosts "We Live" event

www.wthitv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTHI
Preparations for Watermelon Festival underway
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) It may be quiet on Patrick Henry Square right now, but in less than 24 hours, hundreds of people will be here having some end of summer fun. The Knox County Chamber of Commerce has been working hard all year preparing for the annual Watermelon Festival. Favorites...
WTHI
Offenders from Wabash Valley prison donate over 1,000 pounds of food to people in need - here's how they did it
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Inmates at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility are giving back to the community this summer. Several offenders have turned an area of the facility into a lush garden. They plant, care for and harvest the crops. After they grow, the fruits of their labor are...
WTHI
Good Samaritan launches survey to customize healthcare to local people
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan hospital is asking locals in Knox County to fill out a survey so that staff can better understand what patients need. The Community Health Needs Assessment survey was made to gather information from the community about what medical needs they have. And to learn what local people's thoughts are on living healthy lifestyles.
WTHI
Back-to-school COVID-19 protocols
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - We reached out to school districts in Clark County, Illinois and Sullivan County, Indiana to talk about how they will be handling COVID-19 outbreaks, should there be one at one of their schools. Although they are in different states, both districts have a similar approach...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHI
Helping His Hands Disaster Response sends supplies to Kentucky after catastrophic flood
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - After devastating flash flooding in eastern Kentucky, many need help. People across the nation are pitching in to help in different ways, from donating to heading down to Kentucky themselves to help. Helping His Hands Disaster Response in Vincennes is sending supplies to people in need....
WTHI
Educators prepare for school year
Teachers get their classrooms ready for the upcoming school year. Schools in the Wabash Valley are getting ready for the new school year. In Vigo County, schools of all levels are set to begin on Thursday, August 11.
WTHI
CANDLES Holocaust Museum offering free admission to educators
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A Wabash Valley museum is offering a free learning opportunity to local educators. The CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center will allow teachers and professors to visit for free. This will be offered on the first Saturday of each month. All educators have to do is show their school ID.
WTHI
Teachers get their classrooms ready for the upcoming school year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Schools in the Wabash Valley are getting ready for the new school year. In Vigo County, schools of all levels are set to begin on Thursday, August 11. Students, teachers, principals, bus drivers, and everyone in between has taken part, if not all, of their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHI
Police, DCS investigate death of a small child in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vincennes are investigating the death of a young child. On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to a Hart Street home for a medical situation. Police said it involved a small child, but their age was not immediately available. The small child later died at...
WTHI
IDOE gives $10 million of grants to Indiana schools to promote employability skills for after high school
INDIANA, (WTHI) - Hoosier students are getting ready to see some support that could help them find jobs easier. The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) is awarding $10 million to support programs teaching important skills needed in careers across industries. IDOE partnered with All4Ed and BloomBoard to pilot a set...
WTHI
Vigo County Council wants to see "strategic plan" from commissioners
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo county commissioners proposed two projects to the county council at Tuesday's meeting. The plan is to have the projects paid for with American Rescue Plan money. In total, the commissioners are asking for $3.2 million. It's to fix several culverts, as well as...
WTHI
Salvation Army set to help kids with back-to-school supplies, here's what parents need to know
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - While school faculty is getting ready for the school year, Terre Haute's Salvation Army is helping kids get what they need for class. Sign-ups for school supplies are happening now through Friday, from 9:00 A.M. to 3:30 P.M. They'll be giving out resources next Wednesday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHI
Vigo Courts look to add another judge to help with case backlog
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County court officials need a letter of support from the Vigo County Council to add another judge. They presented this request to the council at Tuesday's meeting. Chris Newton is the judge of Superior Court Division IV, as well as the current Chief Judge....
WTHI
Historic "tree in the middle of the road" catches fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update for you on the historical "tree in the middle of the road." It's located on Greencastle Road in northern Vigo County. We first told you it was saved -- after a battle with rotting limbs. On Saturday, it was faced with a different challenge.
WTHI
Services for Indiana police officer killed in the line of duty set for Friday and Saturday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The visitation for Indiana police officer Noah Shahnavaz happens on Friday, with his funeral set for Saturday. The Elwood police officer was shot and killed early Sunday morning. Having suffered similar losses with Officers Brent Long, Rob Pitts and Greg Ferency, we talked with the...
WTHI
Lafayette, Ind. man arrested for weekend Terre Haute murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Lafayette, Indiana, man will face murder charges after a weekend shooting in Terre Haute. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. The shooting happened at 19th and Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School and Saint Patrick Catholic Church on July...
Sheriff gives update on Lafayette St. dirt bike crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said a crash involving a car and a child on a dirt bike happened just after 7:00 pm in the area of N Lafayette St. and E Hollywood Ave. A helicopter was called to land at Otter Creek Middle School. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse […]
WTHI
"It's really transformational for the industry" - Bolder Industries announces new partnership
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An exciting new development is in the works for a multi-million dollar project. As we've reported before, Bolder Industries is building a new facility in the area. Now, a newly announced partnership is helping expand the operations even further, making it the largest facility of recovered tires in the world.
WTHI
"Following a dream is more than what 95% of people in this world do..." Local man competing in Opening Act competition
CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI)- A local man is moving through the ranks of a nationwide music competition. Music is life for Jeff Winchester. He's spent most of his life playing the drums and studying his favorite bands. "Ever since I was a kid," Winchester said. "Everyone was out partying, doing stuff,...
WTHI
West Terre Haute woman becomes published author
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A West Terre Haute woman just became a published author and she's already seeing great success!. On Saturday, Claudine Gaston had a book signing for her new Rage of the Unloved novel. It was released earlier this month and already has Five Star reviews. The...
Comments / 0