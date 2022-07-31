ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Hamilton Center hosts "We Live" event

By Kit Hanley
WTHI
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHI

Preparations for Watermelon Festival underway

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) It may be quiet on Patrick Henry Square right now, but in less than 24 hours, hundreds of people will be here having some end of summer fun. The Knox County Chamber of Commerce has been working hard all year preparing for the annual Watermelon Festival. Favorites...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Good Samaritan launches survey to customize healthcare to local people

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan hospital is asking locals in Knox County to fill out a survey so that staff can better understand what patients need. The Community Health Needs Assessment survey was made to gather information from the community about what medical needs they have. And to learn what local people's thoughts are on living healthy lifestyles.
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Back-to-school COVID-19 protocols

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - We reached out to school districts in Clark County, Illinois and Sullivan County, Indiana to talk about how they will be handling COVID-19 outbreaks, should there be one at one of their schools. Although they are in different states, both districts have a similar approach...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Terre Haute, IN
Society
Local
Indiana Government
City
Hamilton, IN
City
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Government
WTHI

Educators prepare for school year

Teachers get their classrooms ready for the upcoming school year. Schools in the Wabash Valley are getting ready for the new school year. In Vigo County, schools of all levels are set to begin on Thursday, August 11.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

CANDLES Holocaust Museum offering free admission to educators

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A Wabash Valley museum is offering a free learning opportunity to local educators. The CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center will allow teachers and professors to visit for free. This will be offered on the first Saturday of each month. All educators have to do is show their school ID.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Teachers get their classrooms ready for the upcoming school year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Schools in the Wabash Valley are getting ready for the new school year. In Vigo County, schools of all levels are set to begin on Thursday, August 11. Students, teachers, principals, bus drivers, and everyone in between has taken part, if not all, of their...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#The Hamilton Center
WTHI

Police, DCS investigate death of a small child in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vincennes are investigating the death of a young child. On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to a Hart Street home for a medical situation. Police said it involved a small child, but their age was not immediately available. The small child later died at...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Council wants to see "strategic plan" from commissioners

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo county commissioners proposed two projects to the county council at Tuesday's meeting. The plan is to have the projects paid for with American Rescue Plan money. In total, the commissioners are asking for $3.2 million. It's to fix several culverts, as well as...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WTHI

Vigo Courts look to add another judge to help with case backlog

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County court officials need a letter of support from the Vigo County Council to add another judge. They presented this request to the council at Tuesday's meeting. Chris Newton is the judge of Superior Court Division IV, as well as the current Chief Judge....
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Historic "tree in the middle of the road" catches fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update for you on the historical "tree in the middle of the road." It's located on Greencastle Road in northern Vigo County. We first told you it was saved -- after a battle with rotting limbs. On Saturday, it was faced with a different challenge.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Lafayette, Ind. man arrested for weekend Terre Haute murder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Lafayette, Indiana, man will face murder charges after a weekend shooting in Terre Haute. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. The shooting happened at 19th and Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School and Saint Patrick Catholic Church on July...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sheriff gives update on Lafayette St. dirt bike crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said a crash involving a car and a child on a dirt bike happened just after 7:00 pm in the area of N Lafayette St. and E Hollywood Ave. A helicopter was called to land at Otter Creek Middle School. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

West Terre Haute woman becomes published author

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A West Terre Haute woman just became a published author and she's already seeing great success!. On Saturday, Claudine Gaston had a book signing for her new Rage of the Unloved novel. It was released earlier this month and already has Five Star reviews. The...
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy