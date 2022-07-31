Verizon experiencing issues with 911 in Erie County

huroninsider.com
Cuyahoga, several other Northeast Ohio counties, are in CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Several counties in Northeast Ohio are listed by the CDC as being at a 'high' community level for this week. Among the new counties on the list is Summit County, which the CDC reports has a COVID case rate of 200 per 100,000 residents as well as 11.1 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
Cram the Cruiser School Supply Store returns to Lorain County for 2022 school year
Under the direction of Lorain County Sheriff Phil R. Stammitti, the Cram the Cruiser School Supply Store, which offers free supplies for classrooms, will open for business for the 2022 school year, according to a news release. The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office will be reopening the store from 9 a.m....
Ohio Department of Health awards $7 million to 26 community organizations
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The Ohio Department of Health has awarded $6.89 million to 26 community-based organizations with the goal of supporting projects that improve the health and lives of residents in Ohio Health Improvement Zones. Ohio Health Improvement Zones are neighborhoods ODH has identified as dealing with socioeconomic and demographic...
Ohio Department of Health Awards $6.89 Million to Address Community Conditions that Impact Health
COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Health director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, today announced that ODH and its Office of Health Opportunity has awarded $6.89 million to 26 organizations to fund projects designed to address community conditions that impact health and improve the lives of residents in Ohio Health Improvement Zones.
Police: Man wanted for stealing bike outside of Ohio City bank in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the man who stole a hybrid bike locked up outside of a bank. The man stole the bike, a Trek hybrid, in front of the Citizens Bank, located at 2078 W. 25th St. on July 21, according to a department Facebook post.
Cleveland woman missing since April, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rebecca Geller, 41, of Cleveland has been reported missing, according to Cleveland Police. Police said that the last time anyone heard from Geller was in April of this year. Geller is 5 foot 2 inches tall, 150 pounds and was last seen on Woodbridge Avenue. Anyone...
Richland County Land Bank, Mansfield NAACP discuss future of 'Daisy Thomas House'
MANSFIELD -- The best future for the first home in Richland County built and owned by African-American residents may be an Ohio historical marker on a lot owned by the Mansfield branch of the NAACP. The historic brick home the corner of Wood and First streets, condemned earlier this year...
Northwood parents accused of hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours
Ohioans had to hold two elections because of the state's redistricting fight. Voters have the chance to alter the path of Ohio's map mess in November.
Mansfield police find little citizen cooperation in Wednesday night shooting investigation
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield police Asst. Chief Jason Bammann was fairly blunt Thursday morning. It's hard to solve a shooting incident when no one wants to talk about it. At least three people were shot Wednesday around 8 p.m. in an apparent gun battle in the 300 block of South Diamond Street that included 11 separate gunshots, according to the MPD's ShotSpotter technology.
3 children injured after ride malfunctions in northeast Ohio
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A ride malfunctioned at the Summit County fair on Friday, resulting in three children being injured. According to WKYC in Cleveland, the Tallmadge Fire Department said the jet skis ride made a noise and tipped over. The ride spins in a circle while children sit on a jetski-shaped seat.
Cuyahoga County Family Fun Day 2022!
Cuyahoga County Family Fun Day is back in Cleveland Public Square!. Cleveland Public Square and Cuyahoga County Health and Human Services are teaming up for Cuyahoga County Family Fun Day, on Thursday, August 4, from 10:30 AM – 2 PM. Grab something delicious from Kona Ice, Metro 45, or...
Heat advisory issued for parts of NE Ohio
The heat and humidity are coming Wednesday, prompting the Nation Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for several Northeast Ohio counties.
Flames engulf 150-year-old Medina County home
Fire crews battled flames that engulfed a Medina County century home on Saturday.
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
Car catches on fire at Cleveland gas station
Cleveland Firefighters are investigating after a car caught on fire at a Cleveland gas station early Wednesday morning.
Cleveland police ID man they were searching for
Take a look at the pictures in this story. Do you know this man? If so, Cleveland Police would like your help identifying him.
Cleveland Police cruiser involved in crash
A Cleveland Police cruiser and another vehicle collided on the city's west side early Wednesday morning.
Woman convicted in fatal shooting of off-duty Ohio officer
The Ohio woman faces a potential life term with no chance for parole when she is sentenced this year.
Heat advisory: Temps will feel like triple digits
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A heat advisory is in effect for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio. Crawford, Erie, Huron, Ottawa and Sandusky counties are under the alert from noon to 8 p.m. Heat values up to 102 are expected. Front stalls with another system over the weekend. Here’s the latest...
Police: 2 adults, 1 boy found shot at scene where car crashed into Mansfield home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police are working to locate the person or group of suspects accused of shooting three people late Wednesday night. According to investigators, officers initially responded to South Diamond Street on Wednesday at around 8 p.m. after receiving a 911 call for help. Detectives learned during...
