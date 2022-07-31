Verizon experiencing issues with 911 in Erie County

CLEVELAND — Several counties in Northeast Ohio are listed by the CDC as being at a 'high' community level for this week. Among the new counties on the list is Summit County, which the CDC reports has a COVID case rate of 200 per 100,000 residents as well as 11.1 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO