Fire mitigation has increased post Carr Fire

By Mason Carroll
krcrtv.com
 5 days ago
Cal Fire: Peter Fire that destroyed 16 structures caused by humans

ANDERSON, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say the Peter Fire, which burned 304 acres and 16 structures in Anderson, was caused by humans. According to Cal Fire, the fire was caused by improperly disposing of smoking materials. Approximately 95% of fires are human-caused, Cal Fire officials added. They urge...
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

House fire in north Redding on Wednesday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Fire engulfed a home in the Mountain Gate Proper area of North Redding on Wednesday, according to local fire officials and witnesses. Shasta County CAL FIRE and officials from the Shasta Lake Fire Protection District confirmed their crews responded to a residential structure fire off of Lynda Lynn Way, near Union School Road, at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Q&A: Red Cross speaks on McKinney Fire shelter operations in Weed

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Multiple Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect for the McKinney Fire burning in Siskiyou County. As of Wednesday morning, the fire had burned 57,519 acres with no containment. Thousands of residents have been forced out of their homes. A shelter has been established for...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Inside look at firefighters on the McKinney Fire front line

SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Stephen Richardson is in charge of a crew from the McCloud Fire Department and has been working on the McKinney Fire for days. He said they are now working on a dozer line closest to the fire. “We lost some handline,” Stephen said. “[We'll] go...
YREKA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Critically low water levels at Lake Shasta, California's largest reservoir

LAKE SHASTA, Calif. - KTVU is continuing its week-long series of stories about the drought with a look at the dire situation at California’s largest reservoir. Lake Shasta provides water not only to agriculture in the Central Valley, but also to several regional Bay Area water systems. Lake Shasta is located 10 miles from Redding, in Shasta County, and about 200 miles north of the Bay Area.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

South Bonnyview and Bechelli Lane roundabout update

REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding is making progress on its roundabout project at South Bonnyview and Bechelli Lane and they hope to have the project completed by the middle of August. They updated their Facebook page with information on the timeline of their projects, and what is...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Battery storage container explodes, rocking Rio Dell RV park

RIO DELL, Calif. — The River's Edge RV park was shaken Wednesday afternoon when a battery storage container exploded. Public safety personnel rushed to the park just after 11:15 a.m. to find the storage container without its roof due to the explosion. One resident at the park told North Coast News that a family member as far away as Fortuna heard the noise from the violent reaction.
RIO DELL, CA
krcrtv.com

Arcata council unanomously votes to let outdoor event go past city curfew

ARCATA, Calif. — On Wednesday, the Arcata City council voted unanimously to let Arcane Artists host upcoming music and dance events until 1 a.m. A series of live music events in Arcata has been expanded from a 10 p.m. end time to 1 a.m. to ensure individuals who work late hours get the chance to participate. The council also took into consideration that some parts of the event have a fire show, meaning it could only take place in the night hours when there is no daylight.
ARCATA, CA
krcrtv.com

City of Redding to draft moratorium on short-term rental properties

REDDING, Calif. — During Tuesday's City Council Meeting in Redding, the council voted to draft a moratorium on short-term rental properties. Four of the five council members voted in favor of the idea, with Erin Resner the lone dissenting vote. Resner told KRCR that this item, in her opinion, was not grave enough to warrant a moratorium—recent moratoriums enacted by the city were during COVID and the Carr Fire.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt OES posts orbital debris warning Saturday, clears within hours

EUREKA, Calif. — At 12:29 a.m. Saturday, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services posted to Facebook, warning that orbital debris from a Chinese rocket was expected to reenter the Earth's atmosphere at any of several possible locations, including Northern California. "I received an email from our [California Office...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
worldatlas.com

4 of the Best California Road Trips You Need To Take

If you're looking for an epic road trip adventure, look no further than California! There's something special about road tripping in this beautiful state. And when it comes to coastal road trips, it can't be beat!. This amazing state offers something for everyone, from stunning coastlines and mountain vistas to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

Illegal marijuana grow in found by police in south Redding

REDDING, Calif. — Redding police found roughly 800 mature marijuana plants at an illegal grown site in south Redding Wednesday. According to police, in June, the Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) received a complaint of a large, illegal outdoor marijuana cultivation site within the City of Redding. NPU officers, along with the City of Redding Code Enforcement Division, investigated and found that the cultivation site was unpermitted and guarded by armed people on a regular basis.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Grazing goats make escape in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office posted a video to Facebook of goats that are being used for fire fuel mitigation running down a street in the Palo Cedro area. The sheriff's office said goat herders arrived with working dogs and were able to round them. Animal...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

DOT awards Arcata $850,000 to increase airport service

ARCATA, Calif. — Today the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that Arcata is one of 25 small communities that will receive a federal grant to upgrade its airport. According to the DOT, Arcata will be awarded $850,000 from the agency’s $6.9 million in federal funding from the Small Community Air Service Development Program. The program aims to help smaller airports, like the California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport, establish new routes and lower travel costs for fliers.
ARCATA, CA

