ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Two arrested in Renton in connection to Belltown drug investigation

By KOMO News Staff
KOMO News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
komonews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

Snohomish man driving motorcycle killed in 4-vehicle crash in Monroe

MONROE, Wash. — A Snohomish man was killed in a four-vehicle crash that involved a motorcycle Wednesday evening in Monroe. Investigators said all four vehicles were heading eastbound on Highway 2 around 6:30 p.m. when traffic slowed. One of those cars didn't stop in time, hitting the motorcycle. The...
MONROE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Renton, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Renton, WA
City
Home, WA
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
KOMO News

Man dies days later after assault at First Hill homeless camp

SEATTLE — Police appear to have little to go on after a homeless camp fight turned fatal last week. The assault happened at a First Hill encampment in the 1300 block of Hubbel Place. Seattle officers were called July 28 to the camp around 1 p.m. and found the...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man in critical condition after being rescued from Lake Washington

SEATTLE — A man is in critical condition in Harborview Medical Center after he had to be rescued from Lake Washington on Wednesday. Air 4, KOMO News’ helicopter, was over the lake as the incident unfolded. The 25-year-old man was pulled from the water by first responders along...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Police#Methamphetamine#Swat
KOMO News

Tacoma police investigating after two men shot, one dies

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are trying to figure out how two men were shot over the weekend in Tacoma. One of those two men died at the hospital, while the other was released. The shooting call came in Sunday at 3:40 a.m. in the 400 block of Dock Street.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Driver arrested, passenger killed in crash on Rainier Avenue

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Seattle’s Hillman City neighborhood early Monday morning. At about 1:15 a.m., the 19-year-old driver of a Jeep was traveling southbound on Rainier Avenue South when she reportedly lost control of her vehicle. She...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KOMO News

Auburn man arrested after roommate found dead with severe head trauma

AUBURN, Wash. — An argument between Auburn roommates Monday afternoon turned deadly. Auburn police say they were called to the home in the 29000 block of 118th Avenue SE where three people lived at 7:10 p.m. The caller, a woman roommate, called saying one of the men roommates killed...
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

Series of 3 shootings in 24 hours leaves a man dead, others injured in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Investigators were busy this weekend after a series of three shootings Saturday and Sunday left one man dead and three injured in Tacoma. The most recent happened near S 4th Street and Dock Street early Sunday morning. The driveway in Thea's Park was closed for much of...
KOMO News

Captain of ferry who crashed into West Seattle dock resigns from job

SEATTLE — Officials have confirmed the man who captained a ferry last week when it crashed into a West Seattle dock has resigned. The Fauntleroy ferry terminal reopened Thursday after the damaged ferry was able to sail away, but it could be months before investigators determine what caused that ferry to crash while pulling into the terminal in West Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy