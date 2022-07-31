Two arrested in Renton in connection to Belltown drug investigation

komonews.com
Related
Man wanted for attempted murder, shooting at Lynnwood officers arrested in Yakima
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A man wanted for attempted murder and for shooting at police has been arrested. Law enforcement has been looking for Lane Scott Phipps, 26, since early July. Lynnwood police say the fugitive tried to murder someone and managed to escape them after exchanging gun fire at a local salvage auto parts store.
Man accused of harassing, assaulting women near Seattle Center in jail, for now
SEATTLE — The man accused of terrorizing a popular Seattle neighborhood is in jail, for now. Kristopher Brown, 35 is being held on a $50,000 bail as of Tuesday night, accused of assault and a hate crime. KOMO News is digging deeper into his criminal past, and while Brown...
Snohomish man driving motorcycle killed in 4-vehicle crash in Monroe
MONROE, Wash. — A Snohomish man was killed in a four-vehicle crash that involved a motorcycle Wednesday evening in Monroe. Investigators said all four vehicles were heading eastbound on Highway 2 around 6:30 p.m. when traffic slowed. One of those cars didn't stop in time, hitting the motorcycle. The...
Suspects identified in recent burglary spree in Port Angeles, Sequim
Clallam County deputies are looking for three people who are believed to be responsible for three burglaries in Sequim and Port Angeles. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Cory Smith, Tina Woods and her husband, Paul “Bud” Woods. Shortly after midnight on July 20,...
More Seattle Center assaults reported as women continue to come forward, suspect arrested
SEATTLE — Seattle police say the man suspected of assaulting and exposing himself to multiple women near Seattle Center was arrested Monday for an alleged hate crime with a felony-level assault. The 35-year-old suspect, who has not been charged, was booked into King County Jail. His first court appearance...
Renton police investigating double shooting that left 1 man dead, 1 critically hurt
RENTON, Wash. — Police in Renton were searching for clues after a double shooting Wednesday afternoon that left one man dead and another man in critical condition. Investigators said a man in his 30s was found dead inside the home located in the 300 block of Wells Avenue N.
Man dies days later after assault at First Hill homeless camp
SEATTLE — Police appear to have little to go on after a homeless camp fight turned fatal last week. The assault happened at a First Hill encampment in the 1300 block of Hubbel Place. Seattle officers were called July 28 to the camp around 1 p.m. and found the...
Man in critical condition after being rescued from Lake Washington
SEATTLE — A man is in critical condition in Harborview Medical Center after he had to be rescued from Lake Washington on Wednesday. Air 4, KOMO News’ helicopter, was over the lake as the incident unfolded. The 25-year-old man was pulled from the water by first responders along...
Tacoma police investigating after two men shot, one dies
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are trying to figure out how two men were shot over the weekend in Tacoma. One of those two men died at the hospital, while the other was released. The shooting call came in Sunday at 3:40 a.m. in the 400 block of Dock Street.
Man who stole car from Des Moines gas station with baby inside held on $300k bond
DES MOINES, Wash. — Security cameras at a Des Moines gas station show what police say is Jonathan Cruz just moments before he stole a car, which was left running with a 16-month-old baby inside. It happened back on July 24, at the gas station off Pacific Highway South.
Woman hurt during 2020 mass shooting in Seattle says she's had 15 surgeries, still healing
SEATTLE — A gunshot victim testifying in the trial of one of two men accused of opening fire in downtown Seattle told jurors Tuesday about the pain she experienced after being struck multiple times by bullets during the January 2020 mass shooting. Jurors in the trial of Marquise Tolbert...
Driver arrested, passenger killed in crash on Rainier Avenue
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Seattle’s Hillman City neighborhood early Monday morning. At about 1:15 a.m., the 19-year-old driver of a Jeep was traveling southbound on Rainier Avenue South when she reportedly lost control of her vehicle. She...
Witnesses recall chaos in downtown Seattle after gang feud erupted into gunfire in 2020
SEATTLE — Gunshot victims who were hurt during the mass shooting in downtown Seattle in January 2020 on Monday recalled the chaos during their testimony as they talked about being shot and then frantically trying to find safety amid a panicked crowd. Marquise Tolbert, one of two accused gunmen...
Mayor Harrell speaks out about eco blocks that aim to deter long-term RV parking
SEATTLE — The massive concrete blocks -- some that weigh nearly 2,000 pounds -- are being placed on public streets and sidewalks in Seattle, prompting concern from housing advocates who say the city isn't doing enough to crack down on those who place them. 21. The eco blocks, which...
Woman killed, man arrested after stabbing during 'domestic-violence' incident
SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a man allegedly stabbed and killed a woman Monday night at a South Seattle home in the Rainier Valley area while their four young children were inside the residence, police said. Daniel Girmai Tesfai, 42, was booked into the King County Jail...
Auburn man arrested after roommate found dead with severe head trauma
AUBURN, Wash. — An argument between Auburn roommates Monday afternoon turned deadly. Auburn police say they were called to the home in the 29000 block of 118th Avenue SE where three people lived at 7:10 p.m. The caller, a woman roommate, called saying one of the men roommates killed...
Body found near Burke-Gilman Trail was that of missing Indigenous woman, family says
SEATTLE — A body found on University of Washington's campus near the Burke-Gilman Trail was that of a 56-year-old missing Indigenous woman, her family told KING 5. Mavis Nelson's body was found in the Kincaid Ravine near Ravenna Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street in June. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Series of 3 shootings in 24 hours leaves a man dead, others injured in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Investigators were busy this weekend after a series of three shootings Saturday and Sunday left one man dead and three injured in Tacoma. The most recent happened near S 4th Street and Dock Street early Sunday morning. The driveway in Thea's Park was closed for much of...
Captain of ferry who crashed into West Seattle dock resigns from job
SEATTLE — Officials have confirmed the man who captained a ferry last week when it crashed into a West Seattle dock has resigned. The Fauntleroy ferry terminal reopened Thursday after the damaged ferry was able to sail away, but it could be months before investigators determine what caused that ferry to crash while pulling into the terminal in West Seattle.
Body found on unmarked trail near University of Washington
SEATTLE — A body of a man in his 40s was found on an unmarked trail within the Union Bay Natural Area near University of Washington's campus on Tuesday. The body appears to have been there for a day or two before being discovered, according to University of Washington police.
