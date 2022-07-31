Controversial hotel proposal near senior living community will be appealed to city council

krcrtv.com
krcrtv.com
CHICO'S QUALITY OF LIFE: city council sends voter initiative to special meeting
CHICO, Calif. — Some people in Chico say their quality of life is deteriorating, namely because of surrounding homeless encampments that involve a lengthy process for police to break them up. Now, the city council is trying to keep the city accountable and leaving it to the voters. It's...
krcrtv.com
Road construction begins in Upper Bidwell Park
CHICO, Calif. — Construction is beginning in Upper Bidwell Park in the City of Chico. Portions of Upper Park Road have been closed to the public for over a decade due to increased erosion from storms and wear and tear. Those traversing the area should remain cautious as large...
actionnewsnow.com
Summertime makes way for 2 big construction projects at Chico Unified School District
CHICO, Calif. - It's been a busy summer, with new construction at schools in the Chico Unified School District. One of those construction projects includes a new engineering and welding building at Pleasant Valley High School off Marigold Avenue in Chico. It's a 3,900 square foot expansion. Construction workers have...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico considers expanding the city with unincorporated islands
CHICO, Calif. - Chico City Council will vote Tuesday night on whether or not to move the annexation process forward of four unincorporated islands in city limits. The four areas are off of W. East Ave., El Monte Ave., Chico Canyon Rd. and W. Sacramento Ave. The city refers to these areas as islands because they are unincorporated parts of Butte County surrounded by Chico.
kubaradio.com
Yuba City Firefighters Respond to Fire at Vacant House on Alemar Way
(Yuba City Firefighters release) At 3:30 Tuesday morning, your Yuba City Firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Alemar way in Yuba City. Crews arrived to find smoke and flames showing from a vacant house. The fire was extinguished and held to the building of origin....
krcrtv.com
Butte County Cal Fire sending resources to McKinney Fire
Chico, Calif. — In Butte County, firefighters have been sent up to Siskiyou county to help fight the McKinney fire. Butte County firefighters who were fighting the Oak fire down in Yosemite were reassigned and are en route to the McKinney fire, including a strike team, engines, and a supervisor.
krcrtv.com
Kittens found on Skyway in Paradise, Animal Control searches for owners
PARADISE, Calif. — Kittens around seven weeks old were found on the side of the highway in Paradise yesterday. Now, animal control officers are searching for their owners. Police said Animal Control was contacted at around 2:40 p.m. on Mon., Aug. 1, about the kittens found on Skyway between Jewell Road and Pearson Road.
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville on Thursday, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Firefighters said the first call came in at 1:50 p.m. The fire was in the area of 2671 Oro Quincy Highway and burned about two acres.
actionnewsnow.com
Statewide water use drops by more than 7%, several Northern California communities lead the way
CHICO, Calif. - Many communities in California are still working toward meeting Governor Gavin Newsom's 15% water conservation goal. Statewide water use in June was 7.6% lower than in June 2020, more than double the 3% savings in May. The Sacramento River Region -- which covers the Northern California area -- saved 10%.
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to PG&E customers in Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, Calif. 9 A.M. UPDATE - Over 600 customers now have power near West Valley High School, according to the PG&E power outage map. The area affected was west of Interstate-5 and was affecting 646 customers. The outage began at 7:09 p.m. on Wednesday.
krcrtv.com
First human case of West Nile virus reported in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — The Butte County Public Health agency (BCPH) confirmed this year’s first human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) infection in Butte County, making this the seventh reported incident of WNV infections in California. The individual who was exposed to the virus "is over 65 years of age and is experiencing a severe WNV illness."
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Community Fridge door glued shut
CHICO, Calif. - Several people went hungry today after finding the lock on Chico’s Community Fridge glued shut. “The key won’t fit because of too much glue,” said Rebecca Lampke who has been running the fridge for over a year now. Lampke said she came out unlock...
actionnewsnow.com
Power outage affecting nearly 120 PG&E customers in Shasta, Tehama counties
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 12:11 P.M. UPDATE - Nearly 120 PG&E customers remain without power in Shasta and Tehama counties on Thursday afternoon. The power outage was reported just before 9:50 a.m. As of noon, it was affecting 119 customers. The outage cut power to 544 customers when it was first...
krcrtv.com
Northstate agencies come together to provide mutual aid for McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The McKinney Fire has been burning in the Klamath National Forest since July 29, devastating more than 50,000 acres of land and reportedly claiming 4 lives. The severity of the blaze has resulted in an outpouring of support from all across the Northstate, with many...
mynspr.org
Deadly Siskiyou County wildfire | North State wells going dry | California lawmakers return to Capitol
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Monday, Aug. 1. Wildfire explodes in Siskiyou County; sheriff reports 2 deaths. The McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County — near the Oregon border — exploded over the weekend and is the largest in California this year. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office reported today at least two people have died. The fire has grown to more than 52,000 acres, and it has prompted evacuations in Yreka, the county’s largest city.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico native drowns at American River, known by family & friends as putting others before himself
Action News Now is learning that a man who drowned in the American River over the weekend was a Chico native. Chico native drowns at American River, known by family, friends as putting others before himself. Action News Now is learning that a man who drowned in the American River...
krcrtv.com
Former tree-trimmer sentenced for murders in Tehama and Butte Counties
OROVILLE, Calif. — A serial killer who operated in Butte and Tehama Counties was sentenced to three life terms without the possibility of parole for murdering three people plus two more life terms for attempting to murder two others Thursday. Ryan Scott Blinston, 38, of Oroville, was previously found...
actionnewsnow.com
Commercial structure fire at Big Lots in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - 10:08 p.m. UPDATE - The commercial structure fire at Big Lots off Oro Dam Boulevard in Oroville has been 100% contained, says CAL FIRE Butte Unit. The structure, located off Oro Damn Boulevard, caught fire at approximately 7:45 p.m. and burned in the alcove between Big Lots and a vacant building, as well as the façade of the store, says CAL FIRE.
actionnewsnow.com
Over 1,000 customers went without power for several hours in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 10:58 p.m. UPDATE - At last, all 1,175 customers had their power restored near Shingletown, according to the PG&E power outage map. The power outage, which began at 5:45 p.m. left over a thousand customers without power for several hours. PG&E began restoring the power gradually just after 9:10 p.m., with the last customers having power restored at 10:58 p.m., according to PG&E.
actionnewsnow.com
More than 800 customers are without power in Tehama County, near Red Bluff
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - 7:07 p.m. UPDATE - More than 800 customers went without power near Red Bluff for almost three hours, according to PG&E. The affected area lost power at 4:15 p.m. and went without power until just after 7:00 p.m., when PG&E restored customers' electricity. The cause of...
