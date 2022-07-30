Firefighters contain massive wheat fire north of Walla Walla

www.union-bulletin.com
ncwlife.com
Walla Walla man dies tubing on Wenatchee River
A Walla Walla man is dead after a weekend tubing accident on the Wenatchee River. John D. Keithley, 60, became separated from his innertube on Saturday, while floating with a group of friends and family near the Dryden dam. Authorities said Keithley was not wearing a personal flotation device. His...
Chronicle
Fire at Washington State Penitentiary Causes Estimated $35,000 in Damage
No one was injured in a fire at the Washington State Penitentiary on Thursday, July 29, that caused about $35,000 in damage, according to a release from the Walla Walla Fire Department. The fire was caused by an overheated lithium battery sitting on a wooden shelf in a pump house,...
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News August 1st, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A motorcycle accident near Coulee City yesterday marked the sixth serious motorcycle crash in the region during July and the fourth fatality. A Walla Walla man is dead after a weekend tubing accident on the Wenatchee River. One person was killed and three others injured Saturday morning when they were thrown from a vehicle during a rollover outside Moses Lake and A Moses Lake clinic nurse who diverted morphine from medical supplies for her own personal use was sentenced today to 18 months in federal custody.
KEPR
First heat-related death reported in the Tri-Cities
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Benton County Coroner's Office confirmed a man in Richland died from what appears to be the extreme heat. The coroner's office identified the man as Sean Aaberg, 38, who was believed to be without housing at the time. Officials said a bystander witnessed Aaberg collapse...
Oregon man thought he could cling to the boat side to shore. He lost his grip
The ladder broke as he tried to get back into the boat.
Tri-City Herald
Man’s family finds him face down in water after his tube flips in rapids, WA cops say
A 60-year-old man drowned in a Washington river after his tube flipped in the rapids, authorities said. The man from Walla Walla was floating the Wenatchee River near Dryden on July 30 with some friends and family members, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. When...
Milton-Freewater man dies from injuries in boating accident
PENDLETON, Ore. — A Milton-Freewater man died from injuries he suffered when he got caught by a propeller while boating in the McKay Reservoir in Umatilla County. According to Cpt. Sterrin Ward of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, marine deputies were dispatched to the reservoir for reports of a boating accident around 6:13 p.m. on July 29, 2022. Authorities learned that a group of eight people were aboard a boat, tubing along the McKay Reservoir to beat the heat.
Man drowns in Wenatchee River after inner tube flips
A man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Saturday after his inner tube flipped, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. The 60-year-old Walla Walla man was not wearing a life jacket. According to the sheriff’s office, a small group of friends and family were floating on the Wenatchee...
Emergency evacuation of Fed Building in Richland. What the bomb squad found
It houses federal courtrooms, a VA clinic and offices for Hanford nuclear reservation workers.
KEPR
Medics respond to more than a dozen heat-related emergencies
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — First responders stayed busy over the weekend – responding to more than a dozen heat-related emergencies. During Water Follies weekend, Pasco and Kennewick Fire stationed several crews along the shoreline in preparation of the heat. In Kennewick, Fire Chief Chad Michael said they responded to...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wheat fire near Walla Walla contained
WALLA WALLA — Firefighters, with the assistance of farmers, have contained a fire that spread Friday afternoon through approximately 1,200 acres of standing wheat and stubble north of Walla Walla and mop up operations have begun, according to Walla Walla County Emergency Management. The fire was first reported around...
Puddle in dog park stumps officials, concerns residents
PENDLETON — Despite the heat wave scouring Pendleton, a swampland is forming at Til Taylor Dog Park — and its stumped park officials. A muddy area containing two small puddles near the park’s drinking fountain has been present for at least two weeks, Parks & Recreation Director Nick Hughes said. The fountain sits on the southwest end of the park and features several stations for both dogs and owners. He noted the department had received many complaints about the area.
Crews respond to fast-moving fire in wheat fields
Walla Walla County – Wheat fields north of Walla Walla caught fire Friday afternoon, producing a plume of smoke visible all the way to the Tri-Cities. Walla Walla County Fire District #8 officials say the fire burned more than 1,200 acres and destroyed a wheat combine. It is unclear how the fire started. During the course of the afternoon it...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Photos of the Month: July 2022
The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin features a gallery of our best photos of the previous month in a monthly collection online at union-bulletin.com. You'll also find a selection in our print Explore section on the first Tuesday of each month. This month, we feature U-B photographer Greg Lehman's shots at Athena's...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Summer harvest delayed but robust in Walla Walla, Touchet valleys
Reporter covering agriculture, Walla Walla city and county government, and other topics. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Driver caught going 122 mph on Water Follies weekend. Also, DUI arrests and crashes
WSP troopers busted one speeder twice.
‘An iconic event:’ 56th annual Water Follies brings in nearly $3 million dollars
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Despite the sweltering heatwave, around 60,000 fans and spectators flocked to the Columbia River shoreline to participate in the 56th annual Water Follies over the weekend. Hector Cruz, the vice president of sports development for Visit Tri-Cities, said officials were “very pleased with the crowds.”
northeastoregonnow.com
City of Hermiston Auctioning Off Water Supply Line Essentials
The city of Hermiston is currently auctioning off unused water supply line essentials on the online platform Municibid. This online auction is open to the public at municibid.com and ends on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Oregon residents are able to bid in this government auction online, 24/7. Up for auction are...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Party with the police
National Night Out takes place annually on the first Tuesday in August and this year’s, needless to say, is today. The campaign promotes community partnerships with law enforcement, as well as neighborhood connections in an effort to make communities safer. Here’s a list of National Night Out events across...
oregontoday.net
Fatal Crash, Wrong Way Driver Umatilla Co., August 1
On Friday July 29, 2022, at about 8:05 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 216. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge 3500 pickup operated by Gabriel Madrid Velasquez, age 55, from Kennewick, Washington, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head on with a Ford Fiesta, operated by Kari Ann Lindeman, age 49, from La Grande. Lindeman was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Velasquez suffered serious injuries and was flown via life flight to St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla. The westbound lanes were closed for about six hours during the investigation. OSP was assisted by Umatilla Tribal Fire Department, Umatilla Tribal Police Department and ODOT.
