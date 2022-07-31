Great Environmental Safety Careers Available in Florida

southfloridareporter.com
Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 8.4.22
Six years ago, the very first sale of medical marijuana in Tallahassee was to a customer who had to be medically transported for two hours to the nearest ordering physician. Fast forward to today and there are more than 735,000 registered patients, over 2,400 physicians, and 454 total dispensaries in the state. The medical marijuana industry in Florida has continued to evolve and expand to meet the changing needs of its patients; approved products have expanded from low-THC oil to include flower, edibles, concentrates, and more innovative and creative offerings.
Showers And Storms All Around Florida Thursday
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Friday will bring sun and clouds along with passing showers and storms on an ocean breeze, which will be gusty near the Atlantic coast. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents on Friday and into the weekend. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees close to the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s elsewhere.
