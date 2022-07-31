Great Environmental Safety Careers Available in Florida

Six years ago, the very first sale of medical marijuana in Tallahassee was to a customer who had to be medically transported for two hours to the nearest ordering physician. Fast forward to today and there are more than 735,000 registered patients, over 2,400 physicians, and 454 total dispensaries in the state. The medical marijuana industry in Florida has continued to evolve and expand to meet the changing needs of its patients; approved products have expanded from low-THC oil to include flower, edibles, concentrates, and more innovative and creative offerings.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO