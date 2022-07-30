ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

nationalinterest.org

Why I Won’t Vote to Add Sweden and Finland to NATO

Until our European allies make the necessary commitments to their own national defense, we must not put more American lives at risk in Europe while allowing China’s power to grow unchecked. The Senate will soon vote on adding Sweden and Finland to NATO. According to the terms of NATO’s...
FOREIGN POLICY
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
nationalinterest.org

Special Relationship: Is a Joint U.S.-UK Stealth Fighter in the Works?

The two countries are no strangers to aerospace cooperation, though recent signaling suggests an even tighter partnership is coming. The United States and the United Kingdom worked closely on previous aerospace projects, perhaps the most famous of which is the F-35 stealth fighter. The fifth-generation aircraft—currently the world’s most widely-operated stealth aircraft—has been a rousing success.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationalinterest.org

Time Is Running Out to Prepare for War in the Pacific

Our warning time to prepare for conflict in the western Pacific has expired. The clock is ticking. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan in defiance of vitriol and threats from the Chinese leadership. We are no longer in “warning time.” We are in “preparation time.” Hopefully, the world will recognize that in time.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationalinterest.org

Stealth Fighters, Drones, Warships: Japan’s Weapons Wish List to Fight China

In recent years, Japan has also collaborated with the United States in the development of several cutting-edge weapons such as the SM-3 Block IIA interceptor missile. The Japanese military is acquiring more F-35 stealth fighters, guided missiles, drones, and warship weapons systems to counter a massive Chinese military build-up, as well as a growing desire to increase training and interoperability with the United States.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

China Threatens Military Clash as Pelosi Heads Off to Asia, Taiwan

The Chinese government has strongly protested Pelosi’s prospective visit to Taipei, describing it as a violation of its sovereignty and an encouragement to the island’s pro-independence faction. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) departed for a Congressional tour of Asia on Sunday, according to a press statement...
FOREIGN POLICY
nationalinterest.org

The Next Taiwan Strait Crisis Has Arrived

Where we go from here will depend on whether there is still room for mutual understanding between Washington, Beijing, and Taipei. The Taiwan Strait Crisis of 2022 has begun. It is not yet clear how it will unfold, or when and how it will abate. What is clear is that it was wholly avoidable. And it probably will deepen the gulf in the U.S.-China relationship, which was sorely in need of efforts to arrest the downward spiral.
FOREIGN POLICY
nationalinterest.org

The Graphene Revolution Arrives in India

Graphene has the potential to revolutionize power and data storage, manufacturing tools, sports equipment, touchscreens, biosensors, and even supercapacitors. A symbol of education is the humble pencil—a simple column of graphite enclosed in wood. Today, graphite holds the key to many problems we face today related to graphene. Recent vital developments will revolutionize the way we use this valuable resource.
ECONOMY
nationalinterest.org

Retaliation: China Targets Taiwanese Exports as Pelosi Arrives in Taipei

Shortly before Pelosi landed, China announced that it had barred shipments from more than 100 Taiwanese food exporters. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday landed in Taiwan, in a controversial move amidst her tour of Asia. The visit, during which the speaker is scheduled to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and legislators, has drawn the ire of China. The speaker will also, per NPR, receive an award from the Taiwanese president.
FOREIGN POLICY
nationalinterest.org

China Warns of ‘Serious Consequences’ as Pelosi Travels to Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned on Monday that “there will be serious consequences if [Speaker Pelosi] insists on making the visit” to Taiwan. Taiwanese media confirmed on Monday that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, the third-most-senior American official, would travel to Taiwan on Tuesday evening—an announcement that elicited immediate and sharp condemnation from the Chinese government, which described the visit as a “gross interference in China’s internal affairs” and obliquely threatened to use military force in retaliation.
FOREIGN POLICY
nationalinterest.org

Arms Alone Cannot Win the Peace in Ukraine

Broadening the negotiations to involve the United States and Russia, as well as the European Union, offers tangible benefits and should make it possible for Putin to make concessions to Ukraine. On February 24, Russia attacked Ukraine and began Europe’s largest conflict since World War II. Prior to the invasion,...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

New Russian Naval Doctrine Zeroes in on U.S. as Top Threat

"The key thing here is the capability of the Russian navy," Putin noted during his Navy Day address. "It is able to respond with lightning speed to all who decide to infringe on our sovereignty and freedom." The Kremlin branded the United States and NATO as leading threats to Russia’s...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit Is Less Than Meets the Eye

The debate over Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan has missed a key point: it wouldn’t violate Washington’s One-China policy. Tensions between the United States and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) have been escalating since the Financial Times reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her congressional delegation are planning to visit Taiwan in early August as part of a broader Asian trip that includes Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan. Though a press release from Pelosi’s office on July 31 confirmed the above destinations and did not mention Taiwan, Radio France Internationale (RFI) quoted sources as revealing that Pelosi will “fly to Taiwan via Clark Air Base in the Philippines on 4th August to meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei, before arriving at the Yokota Air Base in Tokyo on the afternoon of the 5th and meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.”
FOREIGN POLICY

