Indian Springs Volunteer Fire Department hosts open house

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Hub City non-profit is offering community resources and support groups to parents who have a child, or children, with special needs. Bridgette Lang founded the non-profit Hope for Jay in 2016 to benefit children with behavioral disorders and severe disabilities. She said her goal is to raise awareness and help parents who may not have access to resources.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO