Indian Springs Volunteer Fire Department hosts open house

Laurel Police Dept. plans National Night Out celebration for Aug. 2
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department will host its annual National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The annual community outreach event will be at the Laurel Police Station (317 South Magnolia Street) from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Captain Shannon Caraway said the department has a...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews cleaning up chemical spill on U.S. 49 in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Motorists traveling in Covington County should use caution as emergency crews are cleaning a chemical spill on U.S. Highway 49. According to the Covington County Emergency Management Agency, the right lane on U.S. 49 northbound is closed at Kola Road in Collins. Covington County EMA...
Laurel & Jones County law enforcement celebrate National Night Out
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel community gathered at the police department on Aug. 2 for the annual National Night Out event. The celebration included free food, music, a bounce house and a mechanical bull for families to enjoy. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said this event is a fun...
Construction begins on new Hattiesburg waterpark & ballfields
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Work is already underway for Hattiesburg’s new water park and baseball/softball fields. A press conference led by Toby Barker on Wednesday, Aug. 3, spearheaded the projects, which are expected to open in 2023. Cameron Field, home of Dixie Boys Baseball in Hattiesburg, is moving from...
City of Hattiesburg agrees to help mitigate overpass project noise
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s railway overpass project should solve a century-long transportation issue, but it won’t happen without noise. Earlier this year, the City of Hattiesburg broke ground on a railway overpass project. “We have started construction on Hall Avenue East, which you can see near the...
Covington Co. schools welcome back about 2,600 students
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Students are back in school in Covington County. Classes for the 2022-2023 school year began Thursday, Aug. 4, with about 2,600 students enrolled in the district. About 30 new teachers also joined the district this year. Among the district’s projects and initiatives is a major upgrade...
Hattiesburg non-profit offers ‘hope’ for special needs families
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Hub City non-profit is offering community resources and support groups to parents who have a child, or children, with special needs. Bridgette Lang founded the non-profit Hope for Jay in 2016 to benefit children with behavioral disorders and severe disabilities. She said her goal is to raise awareness and help parents who may not have access to resources.
Tallahala Water issues ‘boil-water’ notice
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - About 3,000 customers of the Tallahala Water Association in Jasper County were put on a “boil-water” notice Thursday. The notice affected the Moss, Antioch and Missionary systems. Tallahala said it would notify customers when the water was safe to drink again without boiling...
Jones County welcomes back students for the first day of school
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It was another exciting day for students in the Pine Belt as they walked onto campuses in the Jones County School District. As staff and faculty welcomed back students, superintendent Tommy Parker said the district is off to a good start. “We have had three...
Golf cart ordinance in the works for the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new ordinance may allow people to drive golf carts on some city roads. Hattiesburg Ward 1 Councilman Jeffrey George recently introduced the first draft of a golf cart ordinance to the city council. If passed, it would allow golf carts and other low-speed vehicles to...
Jefferson Davis County School District unveils building renovations
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Over the summer, new buildings have taken shape on the campuses of Jefferson Davis County School District. The high school student body can expect to see a brand-new field house located next to the football field. This new facility includes new locker rooms, a physical therapy room and a weight room.
Improvements set to come to Lincoln Road
Major development plans in motion for Jaycee & Kamper Parks
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two historic Hub City parks will get major makeovers with the construction of new softball and baseball fields and a brand-new waterpark. Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker announced the development plans at a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 3. He was joined by officials from the Hattiesburg...
2022-2023 school year begins in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Wednesday was students’ first day back to school in the Wayne County School District. More than 3,000 students are enrolled across the district this year. It has seven campuses, including the county’s Career and Technical Center. More than 800 students attend grades 9-12...
Hattiesburg dance studio provides a safe space for community
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt dance instructor uses his voice and the power of movement to motivate and strengthen the community. E.J. James is the owner of Xfinity Dance Studio, located in Hattiesburg. From ballet and jazz to tap, hip hop and contemporary, James teaches a variety of styles.
‘Scheduled shutdown’ creates ‘boil-water’ notice
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - About 185 homes in the Southwest Jones Water Association are under a “boil-water” notice,. A scheduled maintenance shutdown put 183 homes under the notice. No commercial connections were affected. Those who were affected include parts of Moselle as well as residents on Anderson,...
Pine Belt mom expands curriculum beyond typical homeschool studies
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Back to school is in full swing across the Pinebelt, even for those who have been learning from home long before the pandemic. “As a homeschool parent, it’s hard to juggle a regular job, and I wanted to do something with all three of my degrees,” said Kristin James.
City of Hattiesburg says two-week long street closure on Oak Grove Road
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A section of Oak Grove Road in Hattiesburg will be closed due to sewage line repairs. The street closure will last two weeks, starting today, Aug. 2. The Lamar Park Water and Sewer Association closed off part of the street between Baywood road and Greenwood drive.
Jones College expands its practical nursing program to Jasper County
Jefferson Davis County teachers gather to prepare for students’ return
