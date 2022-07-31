Corsairs begin practice as college football returns to the North Coast

humboldtsports.com
Local youth soccer league pushing for more young officials
The Humboldt Youth Soccer League, in conjunction with California North Referee Administration, is making a push for more young officials. The local youth soccer league is seeking officials aged at least 13 and has reached out to several local high schools to get the word out. According to league referee...
