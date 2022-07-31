ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Back to School Bash gives supplies to students, teachers

By Kim Posey
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OV9t5_0gz83hgY00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Five hundred kids and 100 teachers got free back-to-school supplies Saturday at the Mile High United Way Back to School Bash.

“For the kids, that means backpacks, water bottles, graphing calculators, the whole shebang. For the teachers, that means extra cleaning supplies and extra markers, so they don’t have to pay as much out of pocket,” said Chelsea Carver, the chief development officer.

New Castle police chief arrested Friday night

This year, there is a great need, Carver said. The average cost of school supplies is $150 per child, which can be tough to cover for struggling families.

“If you think about two children, that’s $300. That’s the difference between whether we are paying rent or whether we are eating,” Carver said.

She is glad this is one less thing that these families have to worry about.

In the future, if your family needs help with resources, call 211.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
macaronikid.com

Get FREE School Supplies at Packz4Kidz 2022 on August 13th in Denver

Packz4Kidz serves children in preschool through 12th grade in need of new school supplies. Each child receives a backpack full of NEW school supplies as well as a new toothbrush and toothpaste kit. Water bottles and lunch boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. When: Saturday, August 13th,...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

A fresh new cut for a new school year

School is soon to be back and session which means it’s time to clean up those locks before heading back to the classroom. Floyd’s Barbershop a local Colorado company is prepared to give kids the look that is trending this season. As a back-to-school gift, Floyd’s is offering 50% off haircuts for all teachers September […]
DENVER, CO
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Fighting for free school lunches

More states are taking action to ensure children don't go hungry at school. Vermont’s governor recently signed a law, making school meals free to all students. In November, Colorado voters will vote on whether all children should be provided meals regardless of income. . GlendaRika Garcia, the daughter of an...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
City
New Castle, CO
Denver, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Education
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Society
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Back To School#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
The Denver Gazette

Broomfield High School student killed in crash identified

The Boulder County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the Broomfield High School student killed in a car crash last week in Lafayette as Michael DePalma, 17. Four other Broomfield High students were injured in the crash, which occurred at 7:13 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Highway 287 and Dillion Road when a vehicle and a tractor-trailer collided, Lafayette police said.
LAFAYETTE, CO
FOX31 Denver

Surprising ways to make and save money for college

Students across the country are heading back to college campuses with tuition higher than its ever been before. But along with extra costs, there are also numerous untapped ways for students AND parents to make and/or save money. Consumer Advocate, Elisabeth Leamy share some simple ways for parents and students to navigate the financial side […]
DENVER, CO
ngazette.com

Tackling Crime & Homelessness At I-70 & Kipling

One of the most frequent concerns I, and my Jeffco counterparts, hear from residents is the growth of persons experiencing homelessness in our community. Residents cite criminal activity, overall safety, debris and property devaluation as their primary complaints when asking their governments to “fix” this issue. As I...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
rockydailynews.com

Colorado Psychiatrist Howard Weiss Indicted On 100 Counts Related To ‘Pill Mill’

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver area doctor is accused of running what’s often referred to as a “pill mill” by overprescribing strong and highly addictive drugs to his patients. The case comes to light less than a month after lawmakers decided to take a closer look at the program designed to keep it from happening and found it hasn’t been working for years.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy