Rally at Capitol planned after GOP blocks bill to help sick veterans

Senate Republicans Wednesday blocked legislation that would provide veterans exposed to toxins with expanded health care. Now, activists are planning a rally at the Capitol.

“We want you to join us on the Capitol steps,” from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday for a 24-hour watch, said a message from the Burnpits 360 Twitter page. This group helps supports veterans who were exposes to toxic chemicals in burn pits during their service – chemicals linked to diseases such as cancer and diabetes.

“True Fighters!!!” said T.V. personality and veteran’s healthcare activist Jon Stewart in a retweet of the message.

Those who can’t make it to the Washington D.C. area are encouraged to donate to the organization.

Tim Houser, a Desert Storm veteran from Twinsburg, Ohio who is with Burnpits 360 attended a news conference about the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics ( PACT ) Act on Capitol Hill Thursday, after the Senate failed to pass the legislation.

Although an earlier version of the bill passed both houses, an amended version still needs to pass through the Senate before it could head to the president’s desk and become law. While a majority of the Senate (55-42) voted in favor of the bill, it did not reach the necessary 60 votes to pass .

No Democrats voted against the bill. Notable Republicans who voted against it include Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that there will be another vote on the bill Monday, according to The Hill and CNN .

