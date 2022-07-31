ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Rally at Capitol planned after GOP blocks bill to help sick veterans

KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JgxaO_0gz83fv600

Senate Republicans Wednesday blocked legislation that would provide veterans exposed to toxins with expanded health care. Now, activists are planning a rally at the Capitol.

“We want you to join us on the Capitol steps,” from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday for a 24-hour watch, said a message from the Burnpits 360 Twitter page. This group helps supports veterans who were exposes to toxic chemicals in burn pits during their service – chemicals linked to diseases such as cancer and diabetes.

Photo credit @KNXNews

“True Fighters!!!” said T.V. personality and veteran’s healthcare activist Jon Stewart in a retweet of the message.

Those who can’t make it to the Washington D.C. area are encouraged to donate to the organization.

Tim Houser, a Desert Storm veteran from Twinsburg, Ohio who is with Burnpits 360 attended a news conference about the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics ( PACT ) Act on Capitol Hill Thursday, after the Senate failed to pass the legislation.

Although an earlier version of the bill passed both houses, an amended version still needs to pass through the Senate before it could head to the president’s desk and become law. While a majority of the Senate (55-42) voted in favor of the bill, it did not reach the necessary 60 votes to pass .

No Democrats voted against the bill. Notable Republicans who voted against it include Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that there will be another vote on the bill Monday, according to The Hill and CNN .

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Pelosi slams 168 Republicans who voted against bill to create Amber Alert-like system for active shooters

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday chastised Republicans who voted against a bipartisan bill that would create an Amber Alert-like system for active shooter situations. Late Wednesday, the House voted 260-169 to approve the legislation, with 168 Republicans and one Democrat (Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind, who is not running for reelection) voting in opposition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Ohio State
POLITICO

Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.

House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations

Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Jon Stewart
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Gop#Republicans#Desert Storm#Democrats#R Texas
Daily Beast

Jon Stewart Fires Back at Ted Cruz’s ‘Bullshit’ Excuses

After days of lobbying Republican senators from Capitol Hill and the airwaves of Newsmax and Fox News, Jon Stewart is showing no signs of letting up on the fight to pass the Honoring Our PACT Act, which would give additional health benefits to veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits overseas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy