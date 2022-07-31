ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Best of the Last Chance Stampede Night 2!

By Richard Tieman SWX Sports Reporter
montanarightnow.com
 5 days ago
www.montanarightnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

Wildland fire sparks east of East Helena

Rural volunteer fire departments are responding to a first alarm wildland fire near a subdivision off U.S. Highway 12 east of Helena Thursday afternoon, which prompted the evacuation of some homes. The fire, about 60 to 70 acres in size, according to Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Forestry...
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Clover Fire creates smoke plume, but air pollution comes from elsewhere

BUTTE, Mont. -- The trend of clear skies in Southwest Montana cities like Butte and Dillon is starting to sour, as more and more wildfires are reported and air quality begins to degrade. But the fires that are closest to these cities, like the Clover Fire in Madison County, may not be to blame.
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Evacuee respite center opening in Helena for those evacuated due to Matt Staff Fire

According to the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office, Spokane Creek Rd. is open. They have also shared the following number for public information: (406) 447-8305. An evacuee respite center will be opening at the First Assembly of God Church at 2210 Dodge Ave. starting at 6:00 pm for people evacuated due to the fire, named the Matt Staff Fire, near Spokane Creek.
HELENA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
State
Idaho State
City
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Sports
montanarightnow.com

'Stuff the Bus' provides children in need with school supplies

BUTTE, Mont. - In just a few short weeks, school will be back in session, and kids K-through-12 will be stuffing their backpacks with notebooks and pencils, as they load onto the bus for a new school year. But the students aren't the only ones stuffing the bus this month.
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Butte man gets 10 years in prison for assaulting Town Pump clerk

A Butte man who attacked a Town Pump employee and left him floored and covered in blood urged a judge on Wednesday to spare him from prison, saying it was “full of violence and hostility.”. But the judge sentenced Robert Matthew Berkopec to 10 years in the Montana State...
BUTTE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy