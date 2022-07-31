Flood Advisory issued for Berkeley, Charleston by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 15:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. If this is not possible, avoid open outdoor spaces and remain low. Stay away from tall objects such as trees and utility poles. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Berkeley; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 304 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Pinopolis, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Summerville, Moncks Corner, Ridgeville, Harleyville, Southern Lake Moultrie, Eadytown, Cross, Jedburg, Old Santee Canal State Park, Pinopolis and Northern Lake Moultrie. This warning includes I-26 between mile markers 178 and 199. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO