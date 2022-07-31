Drier weather may increase smoke over Sugarloaf fire; containment still 0%; helicopters and tankers assisting

oilcity.news
Sugarloaf Fire evacuations lifted in Wyoming; weekend cold front, showers expected
CASPER, Wyo. — All evacuation and pre-evacuation notices related to the Sugarloaf Fire burning near Laramie Peak were lifted on Wednesday, a Thursday morning update from fire managers said. Containment on the 839-acre fire grew to 23% with cloudy conditions suppressing fire activity on Wednesday. The fire area did...
Natrona Emergency Management: residents should protect homes, prepare fire evacuation plans
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, Natrona County Emergency Management urged residents to take action to protect homes against fire and to develop evacuation plans in the event of an emergency. NCEM said people should create and maintain a defensible space around homes and work to protect them against flying...
(PHOTOS) Casper firefighters respond to garage fire; Poplar Street closed
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS crews responded to a fire on the 1800 block of South Poplar Street at around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire at a detached garage adjacent to a residence, Firefighter Adam Meiers said at around 6:45 p.m. Crews first checked...
Cottonwood Beach to be accessible from Kortes Road starting Saturday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — The Cottonwood Beach campgrounds at Alcova will be accessible via Kortes Road off Highway 220 starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Natrona County Road and Bridge Department. Kortes Road south of Cottonwood to Miracle Mile, Pedro Mountains, and Pathfinder will be closed...
Monsoonal moisture expected for August likely to get some of Wyoming out of drought
CASPER, Wyo. — With about half of Wyoming experiencing drought conditions, monsoonal moisture expected in August could be a welcome sign for areas like Sweetwater County. Monsoonal moisture is expected in upcoming weeks and is likely to ease drought conditions in the state, the National Weather Service said on Thursday.
Casper has 70% chance of showers, thunderstorms Friday, 60% on Saturday; heavy rain possible
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area is expected to be sunny with a high near 94 degrees on Thursday with thunderstorms then likely on Friday and Saturday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Friday’s high is expected to reach near 95 degrees, with showers...
Casper heat to reach near 99 degrees Thursday before 50% chance of storms, hail Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect a high near 89 degrees on Wednesday with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Thursday is likely to be the hottest day of the week with a forecast near...
Vehicle crashes into canal west of Casper; person stuck inside gets rescued
CASPER, Wyo. — Emergency crews responded Wednesday morning after a vehicle reportedly drove off U.S. Highway 20/26 into a large irrigation canal near mile post 16, according to the Natrona County Fire District. “A single occupant was still in the vehicle on arrival with the patient’s head and chest...
Thunderstorms could produce heavy rain in Casper on Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could see some heavy rain from thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Casper has a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, with isolated showers possible in the morning and scattered showers possible in the afternoon. The high is expected to reach near 88 degrees, with wind gusts up to 33 mph possible.
Fish Fire grows to 6,500 acres in Wyoming; Natrona County sends second firefighter
CASPER, Wyo. — The Fish Fire burning near Sundance, Wyoming, has grown to 6,500 acres, an update posted to InciWeb around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday by the Wyoming Division of Forestry said. The fire was initially reported at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and is burning in steep, rugged terrain on...
Heads up, drivers: Casper street closures for Aug. 4–12
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the City of Casper shared a list of some street closures drivers can expect around town between Aug. 4 and Aug. 12. The list of closures is not exhaustive regarding detours or closures that drivers may face around the city. More information about closures that may be in effect is available under the Travel & Transportation tab at the Natrona Regional Geospatial Cooperative website.
BLM offering North Platte River commercial fishing guide permit for Gray Reef to Casper stretch
CASPER, Wyo. — The Bureau of Land Management High Plains District is seeking applications from commercial fishing guides interested in a special recreation permit to operate on the North Platte River. One commercial guide permit for the Gray Reef to Casper stretch of the river is being offered, the...
Troopers book suspects in two separate stolen vehicle chases Thursday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers chased two stolen vehicles in separate incidents within hours early Thursday morning, according to a release from the WHP. The first incident touched off around 7:35 a.m. on Interstate 25 north of Cheyenne after a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding, the release said.
WYDOT presents State Transportation Improvement Program to county commissioners
CASPER, Wyo. — District Engineer Mark Ayen presented WYDOT’s State Transportation Improvement Program to the Natrona County Commissioners during their regular work session Tuesday, Aug. 2. The program outlines plans for the department’s projects in Natrona County for the rest of 2022 through 2028. Ayen highlighted that this...
TITUS Wastewater Solutions relocates to Casper with new HQ, manufacturing, fabrication facility on CY Avenue
CASPER, Wyo. — TITUS Wastewater Solutions, a wastewater manufacturing and distribution company, has relocated its headquarters, manufacturing and fabrication facility to Casper, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. The company was previously headquartered in Prineville, Oregon, and began to look for a new home in late...
Governor appoints former Casper fire chief as Wyoming’s interim state fire marshal
CASPER, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Mark Young to serve as the interim state fire marshal and director of the Wyoming Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety. Young will step into the interim role with State Fire Marshal Mike Reed retiring after six years in the...
Police say Natrona County ‘awash in fentanyl’ as multiple cases move through courts
CASPER, Wyo. — Like much of the country, Natrona County is seeing a surge in the synthetic opioid fentanyl, with court charges and overdoses on the rise, according to law enforcement. “We are awash in fentanyl,” Casper Police Lieutenant Scott Jones told Oil City on Tuesday. Police encounter the...
(PHOTOS) Trails Center celebrating 20 years in Casper with week of special events
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a week of free and family-friendly events in Casper, the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming said in a press release Tuesday. Special events to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Trails Center will be...
‘It’s a stacked bill’: Dirt Sucker, Penny Auction, Brain Sweat, Prowler playing downtown after Casper Art Walk
CASPER, Wyo. — Downtown will be buzzing with music options on Thursday both during and after the August edition of the Casper Art Walk. Just as the 5–8 p.m. Casper Art Walk officially wraps up, a lineup featuring four Wyoming bands will get underway at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Bourgeois Pig, 114 W. 2nd St.
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/3/22–8/4/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
