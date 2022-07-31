McArdle chosen to lead WV Republican Party, focusing on upcoming elections

wvmetronews.com
Metro News
Moore: Hope Scholarship’s present demise hurtful to families
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Treasurer Riley Moore says more than 3,000 West Virginia families are in a bind now that the striking down of the the Hope Scholarship program is going to remain until a full appeal is heard by the state Supreme Court. The state Intermediate Court of...
Metro News
Justice says LIV Golf tour coming to Greenbrier ‘would be a really good thing’
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice is in favor of the LIV Golf International series coming to The Greenbrier Resort for an event, a resort operated under the Justice-family’s Greenbrier Hotel Corp. Greg Norman, chief executive of the series, was on the grounds of the Greenbrier...
GOLF・
Metro News
West Virginia: Wild, Wonderful and White
Over the years, I have occasionally mocked the phrase “diversity is our strength.” It always sounded like something people, especially White people, are supposed to say when they want to sound inclusive. But, as with many things at this stage in my life, I am re-evaluating. West Virginia...
Metro News
Pig barn will be off limits at State Fair following swine flu case in Jackson County
FAIRLEA, W.Va. — Changes will be made to pig exhibits at this year’s State Fair of West Virginia to protect the public from swine flu. State Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said on Thursday’s MetroNews “Talkline” the fair, which starts this time next week, will close off the swine barn after a person who attended the Jackson County Fair last week tested positive for swine flu.
Metro News
WVRC Media, PR Plus Events collect relief supplies, cash for eastern Kentucky flood victims
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVRC Media and Morgantown-based PR Plus are collecting backpacks and supplies for flood victims in eastern Kentucky at the Greer Building on Earl Core Road or at 150 Clay Street. On WAJR’s “Talk of the Town” Thursday, Bridgeport resident Joe Kinzer said he has taken four...
Metro News
West Virginia Junior College, Logan Regional Medical Center partner for hybrid nursing program
LOGAN, W.Va. — A hybrid online nursing program that Chad Callen, the CEO at West Virginia Junior College says will ‘open up access’ to the profession was celebrated on Tuesday. West Virginia Junior College (WVJC) and Logan Regional Medical Center (LRMC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their...
Metro News
Photo gallery: West Virginia’s second practice of fall camp
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia held its second practice on the second day of fall camp Tuesday at the Steve Antoline Family Football Practice Field. The Mountaineers begin the regular season Thursday, September 1 at Pitt. Twenty-three practices now separate West Virginia from the 105th edition of the Backyard Brawl.
Metro News
Suspected tornado does damage in Northern Panhandle
DALLAS, W.Va. — Authorities in the Northern Panhandle said what appeared to be a tornado touched down Monday evening in the small Marshall County community of Dallas. Photos and various video showed what looked like a funnel cloud moving through the area in northeast Marshall County near the Pennsylvania state line. The funnel cloud produced high winds, rain and hail.
Metro News
Chip-in eagle on 17th hole secures WV Amateur title for Noah Mullens
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Playing with the lead for the final nine holes at the West Virginia Amateur, Noah Mullens nearly put the tournament out of reach with a stroke of genius on the 17th hole at the Old White. Mullens chipped in for eagle on the par five, extending his one-shot lead to three, sealing the championship.
GOLF・
Metro News
Weather experts concerned about flooding possibilities through weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has not escaped the possibility of flash flooding with a cold front moving in early Friday morning that will bring with it a lot of moisture through the weekend. National Weather Service has placed most counties under a flood watch. NWS Meteorologist Ray Young...
