Elk Rapids Harbor Days
Aug. 3-6. Today includes Yoga on the Beach, Let's Learn Pickleball, Art & Craft Show, Diaper Derby Race, Toddler Trot Race, $100,000 Hole-In-One Contest Qualifying Round, Movie at the Cinema, Crafts & Ice Cream, Fireman's Waterball Contest, live music by Yankee Station, Drum Circle & much more.
Interlochen Arts Academy Horticultural Garden Tour
This tour highlights the Michigan natural pollinator garden, the raingarden & the shoreline management garden which have been developed over the past five years on Interlochen's campus. Bring your own lunch & stay for a picnic afterward on the grounds. To register & for more info, please email: PlantItWild2day@gmail.com.
GAAC's 13th Plein Air Weekend
Painters from across Michigan & the Midwest will converge on Aug. 4-6 for this event. This year the event will be highlighted by three outdoor painting competitions & two exhibitions of original work. The Sundowner is Thurs., Aug. 4. The artists will work to capture the sunset. The Quick Draw is Fri., Aug. 5. This year's theme asks artists to paint their interpretation of Pastoral Life: Capturing Images of Barns, Farms, & Fields. Quick Draw & Sundowner paintings will be on view & for sale at the Glen Arbor Town Hall on Aug. 5 from 5-6:30pm. The Paint Out exhibit & sale is Sat., Aug. 6. It features work by 70 artists who registered early to be included in this all-day painting event. The evening viewing & sale is 5:30-7:30pm at the Glen Arbor Township Hall. Entry to Saturday evening's show & sale is ticketed; $10 - available at the door. Children under 12 are free. The Plein Air Weekend is a major fundraising event for the Glen Arbor Arts Center.
Families Against Narcotics - Grand Traverse Forum Night
Darick & Krystal Fischer will discuss family & recovery. Doors open at 6:45pm. To join by Zoom, email: tccoordinator@familiesagainstnarcotics.org. Families Against Narcotics offers support, resources & education for individuals & families living with substance use disorder.
Onekama Days
Aug. 4-8. Tonight includes a Rib Dinner in the Village Park, Lions Beer Tent & "Fash Cash" begins at Absolute Auto Repair, Kaleva.
Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City
Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 - Oct. 10. Learn about the history of this area on a two mile route through historic neighborhoods, the waterfront area & downtown. 946-4800.
Guardians of Manitou Passage
Author Visit: Jonathan P. Hawley. Learn about the history of the lifesavers & lightkeepers who battled high winds & waves, fought frigid temperatures & icy shores during their mission to protect lives on Lake Michigan. Dr. Hawley will have copies of his book "Guardians of Manitou Passage" available for purchase after the event.
Grand Traverse Kennel Club Meeting & Potluck/Picnic
Bring a dish to pass. Picnic & social time at 6pm; meeting at 7pm. New and prospective members are encouraged to attend.
Summer PAIRING with Outdoor Reception
Sculptor Dick Davis & painter Alan Maciag present their imagery & elements unique to Michigan - in canvases that tell the story of coast & farmland - to sculptural furnishings created from our indigenous woods, stone & steel. A meet & greet with artists will be held on Sat., July 23 from 3-5pm. The PAIRING runs through Aug. 13.
Dan Malski Solo Art Exhibit: Five Miles North of Northport Times 13 Years
After a career as a car designer that took him to Brazil, China & Australia, Dan lives in Leelanau Township where he applies his design skills to pastel painting, furniture design & architecture. The art exhibit will display all of these endeavors. It runs through Aug. 6, with a reception & afterglow on Aug. 6 from 7-11pm.
Evening on River Street
Listen to music, dance a bit, eat, visit with friends & shop your favorite stores. Live music tonight by Sweetwater Blues Band.
"On The Precipice"
A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
ENERGIZE Leelanau Challenge!
Looking for local, community-driven projects that will help move Leelanau County toward a clean energy future. Awards can range from $250-$15,000. Schools, nonprofits, governments, businesses & churches are all eligible.
