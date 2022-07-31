Painters from across Michigan & the Midwest will converge on Aug. 4-6 for this event. This year the event will be highlighted by three outdoor painting competitions & two exhibitions of original work. The Sundowner is Thurs., Aug. 4. The artists will work to capture the sunset. The Quick Draw is Fri., Aug. 5. This year's theme asks artists to paint their interpretation of Pastoral Life: Capturing Images of Barns, Farms, & Fields. Quick Draw & Sundowner paintings will be on view & for sale at the Glen Arbor Town Hall on Aug. 5 from 5-6:30pm. The Paint Out exhibit & sale is Sat., Aug. 6. It features work by 70 artists who registered early to be included in this all-day painting event. The evening viewing & sale is 5:30-7:30pm at the Glen Arbor Township Hall. Entry to Saturday evening's show & sale is ticketed; $10 - available at the door. Children under 12 are free. The Plein Air Weekend is a major fundraising event for the Glen Arbor Arts Center.

GLEN ARBOR, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO