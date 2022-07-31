www.northernexpress.com
Charlotte Ross Lee Concerts in the Park
Featuring Caroline Barlow. Bring a lunch & lawn chair or picnic blanket.
Coffee @ Ten, Petoskey
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Bonfield Gallery, Petoskey. With Good Hart Artist in Residence Lynn Bennett Carpenter. Lynn is an interdisciplinary fiber artist, activist, & educator.
Charlevoix Live On the Lake
East Park Odmark Performance Pavilion, downtown Charlevoix. Featuring the Blue Water Ramblers. Enjoy traditional music with modern themes - the songs of Michigan, America & your life.
47th Annual Boyne Falls Polish Festival
Aug. 4-7. Today includes Youth Day Games, Youth Bike Parade, Bump-N-Run Pits open, live music by The Beat, The Natural Talent Polka Band, DynaVersaStickToneAires & more.
Summer PAIRING with Outdoor Reception
Sculptor Dick Davis & painter Alan Maciag present their imagery & elements unique to Michigan - in canvases that tell the story of coast & farmland - to sculptural furnishings created from our indigenous woods, stone & steel. A meet & greet with artists will be held on Sat., July 23 from 3-5pm. The PAIRING runs through Aug. 13.
3rd Annual Summer Salon
Showcasing regionally inspired work by local & area artists. Runs July 1 - Sept. 3. An opening reception will be held on Thurs., July 7 from 5-7pm with music by the Drawbridge Uke Band. Open Mon. through Fri., 11am-4pm; & Sat., 11am-3pm.
Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City
Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 - Oct. 10. Learn about the history of this area on a two mile route through historic neighborhoods, the waterfront area & downtown. 946-4800.
Families Against Narcotics - Grand Traverse Forum Night
Darick & Krystal Fischer will discuss family & recovery. Doors open at 6:45pm. To join by Zoom, email: tccoordinator@familiesagainstnarcotics.org. Families Against Narcotics offers support, resources & education for individuals & families living with substance use disorder.
28th Annual Rendezvous at Mackinaw
Includes a Trade Fair - 18th & 19th century merchants will feature crafts, clothes & more; 18th & 19th Century Auction; live music & entertainment with The Great Lake Voyageur, February Sky, Great Lakes Thunder Drum, & Karen Dunnam - traditional dance caller; live demos - hawk, knife, musket, cannon & more; & Street Battle - between native Americans & militia forces. Find 'Rendezvous at Mackinaw & Trade Fair' on Facebook.
Four Seasons Celebrate East Jordan & Beyond
Featuring the paintings of Karen Kimmell, Lori Feldpausch, Steve Toonman, & Teresa McGill. Open every Thurs. through Mon. from 1-4pm, through Aug. 19.
Blooms & Birds: Wildflower Walk
Held every Tues. throughout summer. Go for a relaxing stroll on the trails with Grass River Natural Area docents Julie Hurd & Phil Jarvi to find & identify the beautiful & unique wildflowers at Grass River. Along the way you will listen & look for the birds that call Grass River home.
Grand Traverse Kennel Club Meeting & Potluck/Picnic
Bring a dish to pass. Picnic & social time at 6pm; meeting at 7pm. New and prospective members are encouraged to attend.
Dan Malski Solo Art Exhibit: Five Miles North of Northport Times 13 Years
After a career as a car designer that took him to Brazil, China & Australia, Dan lives in Leelanau Township where he applies his design skills to pastel painting, furniture design & architecture. The art exhibit will display all of these endeavors. It runs through Aug. 6, with a reception & afterglow on Aug. 6 from 7-11pm.
"Back to School Shoes"
New shoes & socks for kids (toddler to teen), eye exams & glasses (if needed), school supplies & more. Call to register: 947-2055.
ENERGIZE Leelanau Challenge!
Looking for local, community-driven projects that will help move Leelanau County toward a clean energy future. Awards can range from $250-$15,000. Schools, nonprofits, governments, businesses & churches are all eligible.
