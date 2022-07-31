Frank Ocean's Homer Luxury Brand Unveils "When A Dog Comes To Stay" In New Colorway

www.hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Gifts Mase A Pair Of All-Red Louis Vuitton Dons
One of the most famous sneakers of all time is the Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Red October." This sneaker has a pretty insane resale value, and it was the last shoe Kanye ever released with Nike. There is a lot of history and fanfare behind this release, and to this day, the shoe is a grail for a lot of sneakerheads. If you have a pair, your sneaker collection is automatically valid in the eyes of purists and even hypebeasts alike.
A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 Release Date Revealed: Photos
A Ma Maniére is one of the most well-known sneaker boutiques in all the United States. They have come through with some amazing Air Jordan collaborations over the last few years, and the Air Jordan 1, 2, and 3, have all been part of their repertoire. Soon, they will be dropping an Air Jordan 4, and now, the Air Jordan 12 is about to join their fleet.
Air Jordan 2 Low "Craft" Drops Next Year: First Look
It seems as though the Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 2 Low are making a huge comeback. After some fairly successful collaborations, this shoe has found a new resurgence, and Jumpman is taking advantage by coming through with a whole host of new colorways. 2023 is going to be a huge year for the silhouette, and according to @zsneakerheadz and sneakerfiles.com, fans can expect a "Craft" version of the AJ2 Low.
OG Ron C Joins Kid Capri In Calling Out Wiz Khalifa: "ENUFF IS ENUFF"
Not long after 55-year-old Kid Capri made it known that he wasn't impressed by Wiz Khalifa's berating of a duo of DJs at a Los Angeles nightclub, OG Ron C has followed suit, letting his followers know that he thinks it's about time to "cancel [Wiz's] ass." In case you...
Rick Ross Tries To Enter Buckingham Palace, Is Redirected To A Restaurant
There's no denying Rick Ross has seen his fair share of success. He lives a life of luxury: he's buying lions and cars like it's nothing. Other rappers are taking notice– Wiz Khalifa said that Ross was a business inspiration for him. But it seems that all of this...
Air Jordan 14 "Light Ginger" Release Date Confirmed: Photos
One of the more underrated Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 14. This is the sneaker that Michael Jordan wore when he scored the game-winning bucket for the Chicago Bulls in the 1998 NBA Finals. Over the years, this sneaker has received a ton of amazing colorways, including the "Light Ginger" model which dropped back in 1999.
Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Vanta” Restock Date Revealed
Kanye West started a dad shoe revolution when he came out with the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Wave Runner" back in 2017. Dad shoes became extremely popular at the time, and even today, chunky runners are still flying off of the shelves. One of the follow-ups to the "Wave Runner" was the AdidasYeezy Boost 700 V2, which has received a whole army of colorways over the years.
Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Travis Scott's "UTOPIA"
Few rappers in the game – in history, even – have been able to generate hype quite like Houston’s own Travis Scott. Whether it’s sold-out live experiences, mobs of fans lining up for his McDonald’s meal, or ridiculous resale prices for his sneaker collabs, Travis’s sound and aesthetic have amassed a legion of listeners who, in turn, transformed him a gargantuan pop cultural figure.
Bow Wow Will Host BET Dating Series "After Happily Ever After"
Back in 2020, Bow Wow stated that he was ready for BET to have new blood. The network has gone through several changes throughout its existence, and many viewers have compared its recent impact to the days of old in BET's heyday. Bow believed that he had the magic to once again catapult the network into the forefront, but he complained that BET wasn't interested in reviving its once famed series that he hosted, 106 & Park.
Air Jordan 12 Low Golf "French Blue" Revealed: Photos
Michael Jordan's love of golf has been well documented over the years. The GOAT of basketball is often times found out on the course and when you consider his expansive sneaker line, it only makes sense that his brand would turn his shoes into functional footwear for the links. So far, various Jumpman silhouettes have received the golf treatment, including the Air Jordan 12 Low.
Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold" Gets New Rumored Released Date
The Air Jordan 12 is a shoe with a rising stock right now. There have been plenty of new Air Jordan 12 colorways over the last few years, and Jumpman has certainly ridden hard for it. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the shoe, so one can immediately understand why Jordan Brand would want to increase its production. Sneaker accounts like @zsneakerheadz have been coming through with teasers for this model, and the "Black & Gold" colorway has been one of them.
Kanye West Slams Adidas Over Yeezy Day
Kanye West is known to speak his mind when he is upset about something. Whether it be music or fashion, Kanye makes sure his voice is heard whenever something doesn't go down the way he wants it to. When it comes to his sneakers, Kanye takes his business very seriously, and he has never been shy about critiquing the places he has worked, including Nike.
Ray J Accuses Princess Love Of Talking To Other Men In "Love & Hip Hop Miami" Trailer
This summer just couldn't conclude without VH1 delivering another spicy season of Love & Hip Hop Miami. What began as a series in New York City that highlighted the ins and outs of rappers' personal lives with their partners has turned into a multi-million dollar empire that has sparked franchises across the country. Hollywood, Atlanta, and Miami have been hits with fans for years, and the latter is returning with another season that is sure to cause several social media conversations.
Kim Kardashian Shares Picture Of Stomach Tightening Treatment: "Painful But Worth It"
It's no secret Kim Kardashian's look is a crucial part of her brand. She recently modeled in lingerie in her company SKIMS' romance campaign. She often discusses skin care and promotes her skincare line Kim Exfoliator. Now, she's giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at one of the ways she maintains her physique.
Drake Announces New Date For Young Money Reunion
Things were off to a great start last weekend following the launch of OVO Fest. Drake appeared on stage for the All Canadian North Stars showcase celebrating the legends that paved the way for him and other hip-hop artists. Unfortunately, it seems like all of the partying caught up to him. On Monday, he announced that the Young Money Reunion concert for OVO Fest was canceled after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Tyga's “Ay Caramba” Video & Power 106 Interview Incite Protest In L.A.
A protest is being held at Power 106 in Los Angeles in response to their controversial interview with Tyga to discuss the video for “Ay Caramba.” The interview was conducted by American Cholo podcast host Gil Tejada who has used disparaging language to describe Black people. Power 106 has since removed the interview.
Kanye West's Yeezy Day Gets Off To A Rough Start
Every single year, Kanye West comes through with Yeezy Day. This is a special day that is meant to celebrate all of the amazing sneakers that he has brought to the market over the last decade or so. Every single summer, fans flock to the Yeezy Supply website in hopes of copping something that they missed out on when the shoe first came out.
Disney Unveils "Star Wars" Prequel "Andor" Trailer, Gets Slammed By Twitter For AK-47 Use
The Star Wars universe is continuing to expand, but that doesn't mean that Disney isn't facing any flack for its creative decisions. The most recent controversy to plague the beloved cinematic universe comes after the arrival of the Andor prequel series trailer earlier today (August 1). While many were excited...
