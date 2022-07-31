August's Recovery Day at the Mariners to celebrate youth in recovery

RENTON, Wash. — One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition after they were shot in Renton Wednesday afternoon. According to the Renton Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home on the 300 block of Wells Avenue North around 2:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot. Police said both men were believed to be in their 30s.

