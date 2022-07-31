August's Recovery Day at the Mariners to celebrate youth in recovery

www.king5.com
Kayaker completes journey from Alaska to Seattle as part of documentary project
SEATTLE — Jack Hampton might look like just another kayaker who showed up on the docks in Lake Union, but he’s been paddling since April. Hampton is the founder of Paddling the Margins project. The project had Hampton kayak 1,200 miles from Ketchikan, Alaska to Seattle in an effort to document the people and places he encountered.
Body found near Burke-Gilman Trail was that of missing Indigenous woman, family says
SEATTLE — A body found on University of Washington's campus near the Burke-Gilman Trail was that of a 56-year-old missing Indigenous woman, her family told KING 5. Mavis Nelson's body was found in the Kincaid Ravine near Ravenna Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street in June. Her death was ruled a homicide.
'This is unacceptable:' Shoreline family pushes for renters protections in extreme heat
SHORELINE, Wash. — Seattle and King County Public Health has said extreme heat will become more intense and last longer, which is prompting people to call for more resources to keep residents cool. Seattle has now seen historic heat waves two years in a row. An estimated 56% of...
Body found on unmarked trail near University of Washington
SEATTLE — A body of a man in his 40s was found on an unmarked trail within the Union Bay Natural Area near University of Washington's campus on Tuesday. The body appears to have been there for a day or two before being discovered, according to University of Washington police.
Mercer Island teacher gets to fly with the Blue Angels ahead of Seafair air show
SEATTLE — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels came roaring back into Seattle and are preparing for their performance at Seafair this weekend. The Blue Angels have been missed since their last appearance in 2019. This year, they're returning with a new tow - a whole fleet actually. The Blue...
New mural honors overlooked stories of the Pacific Northwest's baseball history
SEATTLE — A new mural aiming to share local baseball history often overlooked will be on display in the Seattle Mariners' new taproom and restaurant that will open later this month across the street from T-Mobile Park. That is where they are putting the finishing touches on the new...
See touching moment between heart donor's mother, organ recipient
BELLEVUE, Wash. — When 22-year-old Sam Schumacher died three years ago in a motorcycle accident in Redmond, his mom never imagined what would come next. “Being an organ donor and his decision to do that actually gave many of us extra time,” said Corrie Schumacher, Sam’s mother. “Sam was just a light in a lot of people’s life.”
Federal resources could be coming to Seattle to encourage victims to report hate crimes
SEATTLE — More aid could be coming to western Washington to help federal prosecutors tackle hate crimes. Tanya Woo grew up in the Chinatown-International District (CID) and is a lead volunteer for the CID Community Watch. The group walks through the CID several times a week to check on people in the community after a rise in racism and crime.
6 people died from heat-related causes during King County's recent heat wave
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on inequitable impacts caused by heat was published on July 26. Health officials said six people died from heat-related illnesses in King County during last week's heat wave that set all-time records in Seattle. A report from Public Health -...
Des Moines launching new 'fast ferry' to and from Seattle
DES MOINES, Wash. — Starting Aug. 10, there will be a new way to get from Des Moines to Seattle and it does not involve any freeways or traffic. The new fast ferry will take four times a day from the Des Moines Marina, Wednesday through Sunday. The ferry...
Royals acquire LHP Anthony Misiewicz from Seattle for cash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals acquired left-hander Anthony Misiewicz from the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations Monday. The 27-year-old Misiewicz, who will be added to the Royals' 40-man roster and optioned to Triple-A Omaha, appeared in 17 games for Seattle this season with a 4.61 ERA. He was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on June 10, where he had a 3.65 ERA in 13 appearances.
Neighbors 'angry' after Renton shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
RENTON, Wash. — One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition after they were shot in Renton Wednesday afternoon. According to the Renton Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home on the 300 block of Wells Avenue North around 2:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot. Police said both men were believed to be in their 30s.
Unsolved Indigenous murders get renewed attention in Washington
SEATTLE — Native Americans are murdered, sexually assaulted and become the victims of violent crime at higher rates than the national average, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs. In an effort to combat the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people in Washington, a legislative task force has...
Skateboarders want to save Federal Way park amid proposed city facility
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Skateboarders say the proposed site for a new Operations and Maintenance Facility in Federal Way is threatening a space they love. The city was considering a few different sites for the facility, with Steel Lake Skate Park a top choice at this point. That has motivated people to speak up at City Hall.
With demand skyrocketing, Snohomish County food banks being forced to ration
EVERETT, Wash. — Workers at Volunteers of America's Everett food bank said they've never seen the shelves so empty. They thought the need was great at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it's even worse. Volunteers of America Western Washington provides food to 17 food banks across Snohomish...
5 things to know this Wednesday
Voter turnout for the primary surpassed 27% across Washington state on Election Day, according to data from the Secretary of State. Of the 4,803,509 registered voters in the state, 1,334,140 returned their ballot by 5 p.m. on Aug. 2. A total of 17,045 were being challenged, with 1,262,623 accepted. Officials...
Man suspected of assaulting women at Seattle Center charged with hate crime
SEATTLE — The man suspected of assaulting and exposing himself to multiple women near Seattle Center was charged with a hate crime on Thursday. Kristopher Glenn Brown, 35, also faces charges of assault in the third degree and assault in the fourth degree. His arraignment is set for Aug. 18.
City of Seattle expands programs for small business owners
SEATTLE — Tuesday, the City of Seattle's Office of Economic Development announced that $1.9 million is available in the Commercial Tenant Improvement Fund, funded through Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery money. Seattle-based small businesses can apply for grants of up to $100,000 to build out commercial spaces and make commercial improvements more affordable.
Seattle sets all-time record for longest stretch of 90-degree highs
SEATTLE — The persistent heat wave gave one last gasp Sunday before waning as we head into the work week. Temperatures Sunday afternoon topped out in the 90s one last time for Seattle before dropping off on Monday. The forecast high of low 90s in Seattle Sunday made for...
Thieves targeting pedestrians for jewelry in string of Bellevue robberies
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A crime that's been reported in California has made its way to Western Washington. So far, police say there have been six cases of thieves stealing jewelry off pedestrians. "The variations in the vehicles, slight variations in the descriptions of the suspects, different ages of the...
