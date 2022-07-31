www.northernexpress.com
Charlevoix Live On the Lake
East Park Odmark Performance Pavilion, downtown Charlevoix. Featuring the Blue Water Ramblers. Enjoy traditional music with modern themes - the songs of Michigan, America & your life.
Guardians of Manitou Passage
Author Visit: Jonathan P. Hawley. Learn about the history of the lifesavers & lightkeepers who battled high winds & waves, fought frigid temperatures & icy shores during their mission to protect lives on Lake Michigan. Dr. Hawley will have copies of his book "Guardians of Manitou Passage" available for purchase after the event.
Onekama Days
Aug. 4-8. Tonight includes a Rib Dinner in the Village Park, Lions Beer Tent & "Fash Cash" begins at Absolute Auto Repair, Kaleva.
Coffee @ Ten, Petoskey
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Bonfield Gallery, Petoskey. With Good Hart Artist in Residence Lynn Bennett Carpenter. Lynn is an interdisciplinary fiber artist, activist, & educator.
Summer PAIRING with Outdoor Reception
Sculptor Dick Davis & painter Alan Maciag present their imagery & elements unique to Michigan - in canvases that tell the story of coast & farmland - to sculptural furnishings created from our indigenous woods, stone & steel. A meet & greet with artists will be held on Sat., July 23 from 3-5pm. The PAIRING runs through Aug. 13.
47th Annual Boyne Falls Polish Festival
Aug. 4-7. Today includes Youth Day Games, Youth Bike Parade, Bump-N-Run Pits open, live music by The Beat, The Natural Talent Polka Band, DynaVersaStickToneAires & more.
Elk Rapids Harbor Days
Aug. 3-6. Today includes Yoga on the Beach, Let's Learn Pickleball, Art & Craft Show, Diaper Derby Race, Toddler Trot Race, $100,000 Hole-In-One Contest Qualifying Round, Movie at the Cinema, Crafts & Ice Cream, Fireman's Waterball Contest, live music by Yankee Station, Drum Circle & much more.
"On The Precipice"
A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
Interlochen Arts Academy Horticultural Garden Tour
This tour highlights the Michigan natural pollinator garden, the raingarden & the shoreline management garden which have been developed over the past five years on Interlochen's campus. Bring your own lunch & stay for a picnic afterward on the grounds. To register & for more info, please email: PlantItWild2day@gmail.com.
3rd Annual Summer Salon
Showcasing regionally inspired work by local & area artists. Runs July 1 - Sept. 3. An opening reception will be held on Thurs., July 7 from 5-7pm with music by the Drawbridge Uke Band. Open Mon. through Fri., 11am-4pm; & Sat., 11am-3pm.
Charlotte Ross Lee Concerts in the Park
Featuring Caroline Barlow. Bring a lunch & lawn chair or picnic blanket.
Blooms & Birds: Wildflower Walk
Held every Tues. throughout summer. Go for a relaxing stroll on the trails with Grass River Natural Area docents Julie Hurd & Phil Jarvi to find & identify the beautiful & unique wildflowers at Grass River. Along the way you will listen & look for the birds that call Grass River home.
"Back to School Shoes"
New shoes & socks for kids (toddler to teen), eye exams & glasses (if needed), school supplies & more. Call to register: 947-2055.
Evening on River Street
Listen to music, dance a bit, eat, visit with friends & shop your favorite stores. Live music tonight by Sweetwater Blues Band.
"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
Families Against Narcotics - Grand Traverse Forum Night
Darick & Krystal Fischer will discuss family & recovery. Doors open at 6:45pm. To join by Zoom, email: tccoordinator@familiesagainstnarcotics.org. Families Against Narcotics offers support, resources & education for individuals & families living with substance use disorder.
Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City
Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 - Oct. 10. Learn about the history of this area on a two mile route through historic neighborhoods, the waterfront area & downtown. 946-4800.
Four Seasons Celebrate East Jordan & Beyond
Featuring the paintings of Karen Kimmell, Lori Feldpausch, Steve Toonman, & Teresa McGill. Open every Thurs. through Mon. from 1-4pm, through Aug. 19.
