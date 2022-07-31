ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alden, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Charlevoix Live On the Lake

Charlevoix Live On the Lake

East Park Odmark Performance Pavilion, downtown Charlevoix. Featuring the Blue Water Ramblers. Enjoy traditional music with modern themes - the songs of Michigan, America & your life.
Guardians of Manitou Passage

Guardians of Manitou Passage

Author Visit: Jonathan P. Hawley. Learn about the history of the lifesavers & lightkeepers who battled high winds & waves, fought frigid temperatures & icy shores during their mission to protect lives on Lake Michigan. Dr. Hawley will have copies of his book "Guardians of Manitou Passage" available for purchase after the event.
FRANKFORT, MI
Onekama Days

Onekama Days

Aug. 4-8. Tonight includes a Rib Dinner in the Village Park, Lions Beer Tent & "Fash Cash" begins at Absolute Auto Repair, Kaleva.
KALEVA, MI
Coffee @ Ten, Petoskey

Coffee @ Ten, Petoskey

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Bonfield Gallery, Petoskey. With Good Hart Artist in Residence Lynn Bennett Carpenter. Lynn is an interdisciplinary fiber artist, activist, & educator.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

Summer PAIRING with Outdoor Reception

Sculptor Dick Davis & painter Alan Maciag present their imagery & elements unique to Michigan - in canvases that tell the story of coast & farmland - to sculptural furnishings created from our indigenous woods, stone & steel. A meet & greet with artists will be held on Sat., July 23 from 3-5pm. The PAIRING runs through Aug. 13.
ELK RAPIDS, MI
northernexpress.com

47th Annual Boyne Falls Polish Festival

Aug. 4-7. Today includes Youth Day Games, Youth Bike Parade, Bump-N-Run Pits open, live music by The Beat, The Natural Talent Polka Band, DynaVersaStickToneAires & more.
BOYNE FALLS, MI
Elk Rapids Harbor Days

Elk Rapids Harbor Days

Elk Rapids Harbor Days

Aug. 3-6. Today includes Yoga on the Beach, Let's Learn Pickleball, Art & Craft Show, Diaper Derby Race, Toddler Trot Race, $100,000 Hole-In-One Contest Qualifying Round, Movie at the Cinema, Crafts & Ice Cream, Fireman's Waterball Contest, live music by Yankee Station, Drum Circle & much more.
ELK RAPIDS, MI
"On The Precipice"

"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
northernexpress.com

Interlochen Arts Academy Horticultural Garden Tour

This tour highlights the Michigan natural pollinator garden, the raingarden & the shoreline management garden which have been developed over the past five years on Interlochen's campus. Bring your own lunch & stay for a picnic afterward on the grounds. To register & for more info, please email: PlantItWild2day@gmail.com.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
3rd Annual Summer Salon

3rd Annual Summer Salon

Showcasing regionally inspired work by local & area artists. Runs July 1 - Sept. 3. An opening reception will be held on Thurs., July 7 from 5-7pm with music by the Drawbridge Uke Band. Open Mon. through Fri., 11am-4pm; & Sat., 11am-3pm.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
northernexpress.com

Blooms & Birds: Wildflower Walk

Held every Tues. throughout summer. Go for a relaxing stroll on the trails with Grass River Natural Area docents Julie Hurd & Phil Jarvi to find & identify the beautiful & unique wildflowers at Grass River. Along the way you will listen & look for the birds that call Grass River home.
BELLAIRE, MI
"Back to School Shoes"

"Back to School Shoes"

New shoes & socks for kids (toddler to teen), eye exams & glasses (if needed), school supplies & more. Call to register: 947-2055.
KALKASKA, MI
Evening on River Street

Evening on River Street

Listen to music, dance a bit, eat, visit with friends & shop your favorite stores. Live music tonight by Sweetwater Blues Band.
ELK RAPIDS, MI
northernexpress.com

"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

Families Against Narcotics - Grand Traverse Forum Night

Darick & Krystal Fischer will discuss family & recovery. Doors open at 6:45pm. To join by Zoom, email: tccoordinator@familiesagainstnarcotics.org. Families Against Narcotics offers support, resources & education for individuals & families living with substance use disorder.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

