Home invasion at Gull Run Apartments leads to one person shot, two hurt

WWMTCw
Paralyzed Kalamazoo officer released from hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo officer paralyzed in a motorcycle crash last month was released from the hospital, friends and colleagues said Thursday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer Tom Maher had been moved to a rehabilitation center. His coworkers and members of the community were coming together Thursday...
WWMTCw
Paw Paw man accused of setting fire to Planned Parenthood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The man suspected of intentionally setting fire to Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo has been arrested and charged, the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Michigan announced Thursday. Joshua Brereton, 25, of Paw Paw, breached the fence that surrounds Planned Parenthood and started two separate...
GRPD: Teen injured in apparent accidental shooting
Authorities say a teen was injured in an accidental shooting in Grand Rapids.
WWMTCw
One person arrested after shooting in Kalamazoo's Edison neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting earlier in the day. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to a shots fired call at Hays Park Avenue and James Street around noon, according to police. When police arrived, they found a car crashed...
WWMTCw
Police search for suspect in Grand Rapids credit union robbery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are looking for help identifying the suspect accused of robbing a credit union in Grand Rapids Monday. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) released photos of the suspect who was caught on surveillance video inside of a Lake Michigan Credit Union on Lake Michigan Drive Monday afternoon.
WWMTCw
Driver intoxicated during crash that killed two cyclists in charity ride, deputies say
RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Mandy Benn, 42, was charged Monday with killing two men riding through Ionia County in Saturday's Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour fundraising ride. Benn is charged with two felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and one misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say
ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
jack1065.com
1 injured in overnight shooting in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of Hawley Street near Douglass Avenue and north of West Kalamazoo Avenue overnight on Friday, July 29. Authorities confirm that a 36-year-old male was treated for a non-life-threatening...
Suspect identified and extradited to Michigan in ‘Baby Garnet’ cold case
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Monday that the suspect in the 1997 death of baby has been identified and extradited back to Michigan. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Nancy Ann Gerwatowski was brought back to the state by the Michigan State Police 7th District Fugitive Team late […]
22 WSBT
BREAKING: Back-to-back shootings leave total of four injured, one in critical condition
Back-to-back shootings on the South Side of South Bend have left four people shot. One of them has life-threatening injuries. South Bend Police tell WSBT 22 this all happened slightly before 1:30 a.m.. They received multiple calls about shots fired and reports of gunfire in the area near South St....
Officials recover body of Harrison Twp. man who drowned in Lake St. Clair
A Harrison Township man is dead after authorities said he drowned in Lake St. Clair early Tuesday morning. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office told WWJ’s Jonathon Carlson that the man’s body was pulled from the water by the office’s dive team
WWMTCw
Plane crashes about one mile from the airport in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A plane crashed in South Haven Tuesday, killing two people on board just minutes after take off. The two pilots took off from the South Haven Regional Airport Tuesday morning for a training flight. The twin engine aircraft was found about one mile from the...
traverseticker.com
One Killed, One Hospitalized In M-72 Crash
A 44-year-old Ironwood man was killed and a 23-year-old Lake Ann man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on M-72 near Gray Road Friday. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of M-72 just west of Gray Road in Long Lake Township at 10:55pm Friday. While the crash is still under investigation, authorities believe a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was driving east and struck another east-bound vehicle from behind, which was driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City woman. The woman then went off the roadway to the right, where her car overturned. Minor injuries were reported by her and her passenger. They were not hospitalized.
WWMTCw
Driver given sobriety test after two-car crash in Schoolcraft
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a two-car crash that happened on South 16th Street and West Avenue Saturday afternoon in Schoolcraft. Multiple children in one vehicle had non-life threatening injuries, officials on scene said. It's unclear to what caused the crash, but one driver was given...
WWMTCw
Allegan County man found dead, suspect steals lottery tickets, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from the week of July 24. Storms knock out power for more than 65,000 Consumers Energy customers. Severe storms moved through parts of West Michigan Saturday night, causing numerous power outages. As of just 4:00 a.m. Sunday, over 65,000...
St. Joseph County pickup stolen and then recovered
Police are investigating the theft of a truck that was recovered nearby this week. According to the Michigan State Police, the truck was parked in the 67,000 block of Burg Road
‘Pure evil’: Man sentenced for killing hostage, injuring officers
A man who shot and killed a young father after breaking into a Kalamazoo-area home in 2019 will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
WWMTCw
City of Kalamazoo asks for public input on Kalamazoo Avenue conversion
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Avenue is expected to be turned into a two way street in 2024 and 2025, according to the City of Kalamazoo. The city is scheduled to host a series of community engagement events where staff will seek feedback from the community about the final design of the two way street.
95.3 MNC
Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash in Kimmel
A three-vehicle crash in Kimmel on Friday evening, July 30, left a motorcyclist dead. Traffic was stopped on southbound US 33 while a driver was waiting to turn at the County Road 200 N intersection. While everyone was stopped, Albion resident Shawn Loteckie drove his motorcycle on the right shoulder, past the traffic.
