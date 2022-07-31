Boosters of US Climate Bill Included Clean Energy Companies, Nuclear Developers - and Bill Gates

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats considered reshaping proposed taxes on the wealthy and huge corporations, and possibly adding billions for the West’s historic drought, as lawmakers aimed for initial votes Saturday on the party’s economic legislation. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced his timetable Thursday as party leaders worked behind the scenes in hopes of winning the unanimity they will need to succeed. The election-year bill, housing President Joe Biden’s and congressional Democrats’ top priorities, would provide hundreds of billions in spending and tax credits to spur clean energy, reinforce fossil fuels and renew government support for people buying private health insurance. It would raise revenue with tax boosts, beefed up IRS tax collections and curbs on drug prices, which would save money for the government and patients. “We prioritize the middle class and working families, instead of those at the very top. God bless them, they’re doing fine,” Schumer said.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO