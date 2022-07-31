Tennessee set to report to preseason camp on Sunday

The Tennessee secondary is a messy puzzle right now. The good news? This staff now has plenty of pieces to try and piece it all together. Alontae Taylor and Theo Jackson are big losses for the Volunteers, which were surprisingly decent on the defensive side of the ball in 2021. However, that Music City Bowl against Purdue shined a light on a big secondary issue going forward.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO