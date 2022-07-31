Lakeland ATV/UTV Club fundraises for Operation Santa

www.wjfw.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJFW-TV
Pine Lake Park Updates 8-4-22
Committee in Pine Lake proceeding with park updates. RHINELANDER- When it comes to playing at the park, Diana Harris has her hands full. Luckily,…
WJFW-TV
Committee in Pine Lake proceeding with park updates
RHINELANDER- When it comes to playing at the park, Diana Harris has her hands full. Luckily, her house is only a few hundred yards away. “Having something that we can walk to with our children anytime is just really amazing," said Harris. Harris is a resident of Pine Lake, a...
WJFW-TV
Mercer welcomes loon callers to its competition
MERCER, Wis. (WJFW) - Mercer, Wisconsin calls itself the Loon Capital of the World. and today it welcomed visitors for the annual Loon Calling competition. Gathering in different age groups, people are able to go on stage and give their best call of the iconic bird. “They’re majestic and we...
WJFW-TV
New coffee shop in Lac Du Flambeau attracts heavy traffic
LAC DU FLAMBEAU- Coffee, boba, and ice cream. Paula Fralick assumes everyone likes at least one of those. “Every day, we bring something new in," said Fralick. Fralick is a tribal member in Lac Du Flambeau. She cares about her community so much that she took on the challenge of opening a small business, to give the area a boost.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJFW-TV
Explosion in Crescent caused by making fireworks
CRESCENT - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Jared Houg was killed in a garage explosion Monday night. Authorities say the explosion happened while Houg was making fireworks inside his garage. The Sheriff's Office says none of the ingredients at Houg's home were illegal and his actions were legal....
WJFW-TV
From Incarcerated to Educated; McNaughton Inmates Graduate from Nicolet College Program
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Ten inmates from the McNaughton Correctional Center, near Lake Tomahawk, graduated from the Nicolet Area Technical College. The ten graduates participated in the colleges Heavy Equipment Operator program. Wisconsin Department of Corrections staff say the program is a part of efforts from the DOC to create better...
WJFW-TV
Kleefisch campaign stops in Rhinelander with former Gov. Walker
RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) - Rebecca Kleefisch's campaign took a stop in Rhinelander last night. She was joined alongside other Republican lawmakers. Supporters came out to a meet and greet at Al Gen Dinner Club on the east side of town. Congressman Tom Tiffany, State Representative Swearingen and Callahan, were in...
WJFW-TV
High School Football Preview: Lakeland Union T-Birds
MINOCQUA, WISC. (WJFW)- Football is officially back in north central Wisconsin. After posting a 3 and 6 record last year, the Lakeland Union High School T-Birds are looking to have a big bounce back year with the help of an abundant amount of returning seniors. Starting quarterback Brayden Wiczek thinks...
Comments / 0