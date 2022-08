With abnormally dry conditions continuing to be a problem in some areas across northern Michigan, you may be wondering how it has effected the cherry crop here. John Lyon, co-owner of Island View Orchards, told us that the initial crop was setting up to have a very big yield. But the lack of rain in July resulted in an almost 20% crop reduction from their initial forecast at the beginning of the season.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 HOURS AGO